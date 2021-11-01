Téji Savanier dreams of being called up for the French team

What follows after this advertisement

Author of a very good start to the season with Montpellier HSC, French midfielder Téji Savanier is increasingly talked about in Ligue 1, especially when it comes to bringing him closer to the French team. As a reminder, the number 11 of the Paillade knew only the Olympic selection during the last Games organized in Tokyo, during which he could not prevent elimination in the first round. But with 3 goals scored and 4 assists delivered in 10 league matches, the one who became MHSC captain after Andy Delort’s departure has taken on a new dimension in his favorite club, placing him among the best players of this debut. of the season. Asked about the possibility of playing with the A one day, Savanier does not hide with this objective in a corner of his head.





“Do I believe in my chances of being selected? No, there are some very good players in the team. It would be a dream to be called. It stays in the back of my mind. I don’t really like to talk about it, I prefer to live the present moment to the fullest. […] There are players who play in big European clubs, they play the Champions League or the Europa League. It’s easier for them. I focus on my club. If it’s ever to happen, it will. But it’s not an obsession in my head, otherwise I’m going to hit the wall. I think of others first. I prefer to devote myself to my team. I have to be good with my club ”, he declared at the microphone of RMC.