Tennis – Billie Jean King Cup: Canada has France after the defeat of the double Cornet-Ferro (2-1)

Big disappointment for the French team to enter this Billie Jean King Cup. Holders of the title, the Habs lost to Canada (2-1). While Alizé Cornet had brought the Blue to height by winning against Rebecca Marino, thus catching Fiona Ferro’s exit from the road against the 353rd world, the double tricolor fell during the decisive meeting. Alizé Cornet and Clara Burel have indeed surrendered in straight sets against the pair Dabrowski-Marino (6-3, 7-6).

The inexperience of the French pair, for the first time aligned in competition, weighed against the North American tandem, carried by the 5th player in the world in doubles, Gabriela Dubrowski. The Blue struggled to find their bearings early in the game, leaving the first set to the Canadian pair.

Despite a good reaction in the second set (5-2) and a set point in the tie-break, the French had to bow in 1:21. This setback against the weakest selection in the pool places Julien Benneteau’s players in a delicate situation.

A victory against Russia, led by the 12th player in the world Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Wednesday is imperative to hope to qualify in the last four and keep her title, acquired against Australia in 2019. In this new formula of the Fed Cup, which brings together the 12 best nations in the world, only the first from each of the four groups advance to the semi-finals scheduled for Friday.





Ferro had started the day badly

The day had started badly for the French: Fiona Ferro, aligned in the first single, was lost by the 353rd player in the world, Françoise Abanda, although she seemed to have the match in hand. The French, 105th in the world, had a set and a break in advance, before making a series of faults and letting her modest opponent come back and then win (6-4, 4-6, 4-6).

“I started the game well and had many chances”, said Ferro. “I was leading 2-0 in the second set and couldn’t take advantage of it, so of course it’s frustrating.” Alizé Cornet then equalized by beating Rebecca Marino (6-4, 7-6 [7/5]).

“Of course playing for my country makes it very special, you dig even deeper to try and play your best tennis”, said Cornet. “It wasn’t my best tennis but it was the best I could do today.” The Niçoise, associated with Clara Burel, therefore failed to compete with the Canadian pair in the decisive double.

“To beat the number 1 seeds is obviously amazing and I think we can be very proud of ourselves”, said Canada’s Marino after the game. In the other game of the afternoon, Belgium won both singles to beat Belarus 2-1 in Group B.

