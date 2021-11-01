tensions between Solskjaer and a heavyweight in the locker room, CR7 involved?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

With the victory on the lawn of Tottenham (3-0), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given himself a little respite at the head of Manchester United. His 5-3-2 system with the Cavani – Cristiano Ronaldo association seems to have given the Red Devils a boost, in particular with a CR7 put in the best conditions to express himself, which resulted in a goal and an assist.

Except that this system and these choices of Solskjaer are made to the detriment of some for whom the pill goes badly. Marcus Rashford, the Mancunian striker, is indeed relegated to the rank of simple joker and obviously, the English striker does not appreciate his situation.

Rashford annoyed by his situation?

Owen Hargreaves, a former player now a consultant for the Premier League, has put forward some clues on the subject. “I think you could see that in his celebration he was fuming,” said the former midfielder of Rashford’s 3-0 goal. According to him, Rashford has therefore shown his annoyance quite clearly, but frankly does not have a solution to offer. “When two game legends are playing in front of you, it’s hard to complain one way,” says Hargreaves.



