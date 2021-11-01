Test: Peugeot e-Partner (2021): electric and efficient

IN SHORT Electric van From 30,600 €

It is Stellantis which opens the ball: that of the electric vans which arrive grouped and will end up jostling each other at the entrance… Before the new electric Renault Kangoo and its twin brothers from Mercedes and Nissan, here are the four of Stellantis. The Peugeot e-Partner and Citroën ë-Berlingo, the Opel Combo-e and the electric Toyota Proace City are all set to hit the road before the end of the year.

The Peugeot e-Partner like the Citroën ë-Berlingo, which interests us today, are not novelties in the strict sense. They are the electrified versions of vans launched three years ago, hailed for all of their performances and crowned with the title of International Van of the Year. These electric vans strictly reflect the variations and dimensions of thermals. They are offered in a classic version with a length of 4.40 meters, called Standard at Peugeot and M at Citroën; and lengthened to 4.75 meters called Long at Peugeot and XL at Citroën. They are available with two or three seats and in a deep cabin on the long versions.











In terms of utility capacity, it’s strictly like thermals, with the exception of the payload. It is 800 kg on standard models against 1,000 kg on equivalent thermals. It is 750 kg on the long versions, against 950 kg for the thermals. The loading volume is 3.3 m³ as standard, it can be increased to 3.8 m³ with an option including the pivoting partition and the folding passenger seat, called Multiflex at Peugeot and Extenso at Citroën. On long versions, this useful volume is 3.9 m³ and increases to 4.4 m³ with the option.





100 kW maximum

Both the e-Partner and the ë-Berlingo are equipped with an electric motor of 100 kW, or approximately 136 horsepower, developing a maximum torque of 260 Nm. They have three driving modes, Power, Normal and Eco. Maximum power and torque are only accessible in Power mode. In Normal mode, the power is 80 kW and the torque is 210 Nm. In Eco mode, the power is only 60 kW for a torque of 190 Nm.







Regarding the power supply, two types of on-board chargers are available. The first, delivered as standard, is a single-phase charger of 7.4 kW, the second, as an option, is a three-phase charger of 11 kW. On a typical household outlet, the full charge time is 31 hours in 8A and 15 hours in 16A. From a 7.4 kW Wall Box, the full charge is done in just over 7 hours with the single-phase on-board charger (7.4 kW) and in 5 hours with an 11 kW Wall Box with the three-phase on-board charger . Finally, from a fast charger, 80% of the charge is reached in 30 minutes.