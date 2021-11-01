TFC – Guingamp: A supporter arrested, Samuel Ollivier (beIN) explains his words

Saturday, during TFC – Guingamp (2-2), Frantzdy Pierrot came to celebrate his goal in the first period in front of the Brice Taton corner. Some supporters then threw bottles in the direction of the Breton striker. Most of the spectators present did not appreciate these attitudes and several people came to blows. Some were then kicked out of the turn to end the match in another stand, in Honor South. According to La Dépêche du Midi, an alcoholic man was arrested at the end of the meeting and admitted to having thrown at least one bottle at Pierrot, without touching the player. Placed in police custody, he will soon pass before the Toulouse Criminal Court.

During this episode, the commentator of bein Sports, Samuel Ollivier, was moved by the incidents and felt that it was not a first at the Stadium. Arrested on social networks, the journalist responded to the accusations: “We are talking about throwing projectiles, full bottles in the direction of the players a few meters away. We are talking about a man exfiltrated by security when he was being beaten up. If that’s OK for you, that’s not my concept of football. You are free to continue to minimize …“





In the Stadium, the Indians’ capo made it clear that he did not endorse the throwing jets within the Brice Taton stand. We are therefore talking about an isolated act, fortunately without serious consequences.