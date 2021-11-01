The 20 years of the Star Academy: Raphaëlle Ricci reveals the reason for her very noticeable absence

Twenty years ago, TF1 launched the very first season of the star Academy. A marvelous adventure which then spread over several years, until 2008. To celebrate this great anniversary as it should be, the first channel put in a box three bonuses bringing together candidates from all editions as well as the professors who accompanied them. During the first program broadcast on Saturday, October 30, 2021, Nikos Aliagas notably received on his set Jenifer, very moved by reviewing images, Jean-Pascal Lacoste or Armande Altaï and Kamel Ouali. Viewers also expected to hear from Raphaëlle Ricci, but the scenic expression teacher preferred decline the invitation.

Her absence then sparked many reactions on social networks, to which the main interested party responded. story Instagram. The latter wanted to clear things up. “Just in passing, but then very quickly because I have already expressed myself on the subject … and especially before some people say anything for me. If I did not wish to go on the bonuses of the 20 years of the star Academy, it’s not because I’m bitter, it’s not because I’m spitting in the soup, it’s not because I’m denying 6 years of my life and it’s not because I’m angry with anyone … no, none of that and nothing crisp to give as a reason, I just turned the page!“, she explained. And to conclude:”I think it’s quite clear and easy to understand. “





Years “super complicated to manage”

It must be said that the 53-year-old coach took a long time to turn this page. And for good reason, as she revealed in May 2020 during a live, Raphaëlle Ricci lived her years very badly Star Ac ‘. “For the people, I was a very very mean teacher. I received threats. Over the years, this show had grown so big, in the media, that it was super complicated to manage.“, she recalled, indicating in particular to have received”dog poop“in her mailbox. Targeted attacks that prompted her to end her adventure.”I said stop. I said it was not possible for me to imagine that people might want to kill me. They would certainly not have taken action, but when the production decides to put bodyguards at your disposal 24 hours a day, it must have been serious.“