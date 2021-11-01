the 2021 edition EXPLODES last year’s record with an exceptional amount

the Z Event 2021 just closed, after more than 50 hours of intense streams, laughter and unforgettable moments. As you might expect, the new edition broke last year’s record.

A NEW HISTORICAL RECORD

Started on Friday October 29 at 6 p.m., the Z Event 2021 will have been the digital event of the weekend. Bringing together around 50 streamers around ZeratoR and Dach seeking donations to support the non-profit organization Action Against Hunger, the new edition had broken a historic record just five hours from its start, which announced many other records.

Already in 2020, with 5,724,377 euros raised for Amnesty International, the Z Event had become the most lucrative charity event on the Twitch platform. Good news then, since the 2021 edition has just surpassed the previous record, collecting 10,064,480 euros, i.e. 4,340,103 euros more than last year. A score that makes you dizzy and that provoked the joy of the organizers of the Z Event.

the # ZEVENT2021 It’s finish ! Thank you for this crazy weekend and spread love everywhere around you, it’s important ud83d udc9a pic.twitter.com/Vw5ZYfhbbU

November 1, 2021

This absolutely historic figure has obviously stunned everyone, starting with the organization Action Against Hunger, which warmly thanked the organizers, streamers, partners and of course the various donors.

We did it, they did it, YOU DID IT! The 10 MILLION u2728 !! We do not have the words in front of so much generosity! THANKS THANKS THANKS ! ud83d ude4f ud83c udffc # ZEVENT2021 pic.twitter.com/MOyZY6jxUr November 1, 2021

It must be said that everything has been done to make this Z Event 2021 as attractive as possible. Between particularly attractive donation goals, the hardcore quiz of the attic, a marriage proposal, the illustrations of Antoine Daniel, the program was more than full, to the delight of Internet users.

What did you think of this Z Event 2021? Which streamers have you followed? What are the highlights that you remember? Do not hesitate to tell us about your Z Event 2021 in the comments. In the meantime, look forward to next year, hoping for more records!