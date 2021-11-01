the application will no longer be accessible on several smartphones as of November 1

The instant messaging application will no longer be accessible on forty smartphones that have a dated version of iOS or Android. Here is the list of affected devices

Whatsapp had announced it several weeks ago: as of Monday, November 1, several smartphones running on old versions of IOS or Android will no longer be able to correctly access the instant messaging application.

Indeed, the application can no longer be updated on older smartphones that do not use at least iOS 10, Android 4.1 or KaiOS 2.5.1.

In total, around 40 smartphones are likely to be affected, according to the list posted on the WhatsApp website (see below). Little chance, however, that you will be impacted. And for good reason, “the list includes a majority of devices which have never or very little been sold in France, in particular entry and mid-range models from Korean manufacturers LG and Samsung or from the Chinese brand Huawei” . The most recent on the list were released in 2012, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S3 mini, Le Parisien recalls.

Smartphones not supported by WhatsApp

Alcatel : One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8





Apple : The first generation iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and SE need to be updated if they have never been. The 5, 5S and 5C versions can theoretically continue to use WhatsApp under iOS 10 but they may no longer be compatible with many other services. IPhone 4S, stuck in iOS 9, is no longer supported.

Huawei : Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG : Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Sony : Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE : Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Memo

If you have been using a smartphone for more than three years, this announcement is an opportunity to verify that you have the latest version of your operating system.