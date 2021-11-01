the assailant who injured 18 people admired the “Joker”

The attacker “told the police that he wanted to kill someone to be sentenced to death”, according to a spokesperson for the police. A person is hospitalized in serious condition

The perpetrator of the attack on a Tokyo train on Sunday that left 18 injured admired the character of the “Joker”, the archenemy of the superhero Batman, Japanese media reported, while the Japanese government on Monday condemned his “excruciating” act. The 24-year-old man was quickly arrested for attempted murder in the wake of his knife attack on the train on which he also started a fire, in the middle of Halloween night.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, according to a new report from the police and firefighters. A man in his seventies, stabbed in the chest, is in serious condition. The attacker “told the police that he wanted to kill someone to be sentenced to death”, according to a spokesperson for the police. Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday denounced an “excruciating and brutal” act.





Disguised as “Joker”

A video of a witness posted on Twitter showed the assailant sitting alone on the train just after his attack, nervously defiantly smoking a cigarette, waiting for police to come and stop him. He was dressed in a purple frock coat and a green shirt with a patterned tie, which was reminiscent of the appearance of the “Joker” in the world of Batman, famous comics (American comic strip) often worn in movies. According to the Kyodo agency and the Sankei newspaper, the suspect told the police his admiration for the “Joker”. He had “failed at work and in friendship and wanted to die,” the Sankei still reported.

The Joker is one of popular culture’s most famous fictional psychopaths. Released in 2019, the American film of the same name directed by Todd Phillips imagined the socio-psychological process of an marginal suffering from mental disorders leading him to gradually transform into this monstrous character. The film had received critical acclaim, while also provoking controversy for making the Joker almost endearing, an antihero rebelling against the violence of the system.