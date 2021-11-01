The BMW i4 arrives in dealerships: without German rivalry

BMW is a pioneer of the electric car. You may have forgotten it, but in 2022, the manufacturer will celebrate 50 years of electric mobility within the group. The first car dates back to the 1972 Munich Olympics, when BMW released its 1602 Electric. With nearly 400 kilograms of batteries in a car that did not even make a ton in thermal, it crossed 50 km / h in eight seconds.

After an electric 325iX E30 prototype and the not very memorable E1 and E2 from the early 1990s, BMW made up for it with the i3, its first mass electric city car truly adapted to the world around us. The i4 is the continuation of the electrification project at BMW. It is also the first sedan of its kind from the Munich manufacturer, which has a hand here: the equivalent of the electric Audi A5 Sportback does not exist, just like that of the Mercedes Class C. Facing a Tesla Model 3 with insolent success in Europe since the sharp drop in its entry ticket, the i4 is therefore timely.







Despite rather steep prices, BMW has a chance to play against the Tesla Model 3 by recovering a clientele not really seduced by the stripped interior of the American. Above all, BMW can seduce customers who need benchmarks: the i4 is above all an electric 4 Series Gran Coupé, including inside with the neat presentation of the sedan.







And to convince the most radical, the M50 version, well equipped as standard, will attract them with its 544 hp and above all an unstoppable argument, a hatchback, when the Tesla Model 3 has only one trunk not really practical to offer.





Competition







Tesla Model 3: the one and only electric three-volume sedan sold today in Europe with the BMW i4. It has two big advantages over Germany: much better placed prices, and a network of charging stations for the time being still proprietary and particularly well spread over the Old Continent. However, the Model 3 could eventually suffer from a lower and lower residual value with the increase in sales. Its lack of a tailgate, which is really penalizing from a practical point of view, is also a negative point on the Model 3.







Ford Mustang Mach E: Sure, it’s not a sedan, but the Mustang Mach-E is very close to the i4 in many ways. It is first and foremost an electric derived from a well-known and popular model, but also an automobile one of whose main character traits is dynamism, with a particularly swift GT version. A family car, with a large trunk with a very practical tailgate, and the prices of which are very close to those of the i4.

The product sheet

Dimensions

Length : 4.78 meters

: 4.78 meters Width : 1.85 meter

: 1.85 meter Height : 1.44 meter

: 1.44 meter Trunk volume : 470 liters

Motorizations

BMW i4 eDrive40

340 hp / 430 Nm rear electric motor, 84 kWh battery.

BMW i4 M50

Two electric motors, four-wheel drive 544 hp / 795 Nm, 84 kWh battery.

Price