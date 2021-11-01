The Book of Boba Fett: The trailer in VOST + YOUR OPINION!

Phew, the trailer of The Book of Boba Fett will not be drowned among the announcements of Disney + Day (November 12)! The streaming platform has just unveiled the trailer for season 2.5 of The Mandalorian, with a Boba Fett determined to take over from Jabba the Hutt. Seriously, what’s the idea of ​​wanting to rule Tatooine? There are nicer places in the galaxy! If we know the deserts of the planet by heart, the series will obviously be keen to show us its urban centers. And to make matters worse, there are more aliens in this two-minute video than in much of Postlogy. So, are you a fan of Boba Fett to the point of following an entire series on this character?

The Book of Boba Fett chronicles the adventures of the legendary bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand. After venturing into the shallows of the galaxy, the two return to the middle of the Tatooine dunes to claim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate …

Series The Book of Boba Fett will be broadcast from December 29, 2021 on Disney +, with Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand).