The Book of Boba Fett unveils a menacing first trailer

Disney just released the new trailer for its Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, and the universe promises to be threatening and brutal.

Here it is finally: the first trailer of the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett was broadcast by Disney on Twitter and it signals the imminent arrival of the long-awaited story dedicated to the popular bounty hunter, after many back and forth and disappointed hopes. As a reminder, when Disney seized the Star Wars license, there was talk of entrusting Josh Trank with a whole spin-off film on the character before the idea went into the trash because of the setbacks of a certain superheroic blockbuster. After his prominent appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian, it is ultimately a series that will tell the story of Boba Fett, which we learn some details in the video below:

Every galaxy has an underworld. Experience the new trailer for The Book of @BobaFett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/GpfuzpKzqC – The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) November 1, 2021

The series will therefore take place on Tatooine and will show the bounty hunter setting out to conquer the ancient territory of Jabba, to impose, according to the terms of the trailer, a reign by respect and no longer by fear. A terminology that contrasts however with the methods used by Boba as we could already see in a first teaser of the series and as we can see again in this trailer, since we see him more at ease with the stuffing of tips than with the pinching of the buttocks, which, one can say it, remains rather little diplomatic.





But, Disney having remained particularly little talkative and very secret around this new creation, the story can still surprise and precisely propose a radical evolution of the character and his relationship to violence. A very effective and often explored narrative topos in the criminal drama genre, and which therefore fit perfectly into this space-operatic iteration of the genre. Response from December 29, 2021 on Disney +.