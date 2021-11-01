the car market at a standstill

Catastrophic situation for the French automobile market. Last month, 118,521 new passenger cars were registered, a drop of 30.7% from 2020 and 37.3% from 2019.

However, manufacturers have full order books! The market is crippled by the shortage of semiconductors. The lack of these electronic components pushes brands to reduce or even stop their production, so they cannot ensure deliveries.

While firms thought they would see the end of the tunnel at the end of this year, the situation worsened in September with a resumption of the epidemic in countries that produce these elements. Sales, which had nevertheless recovered well during the first half of the year, fell sharply again. So much so that over the first ten months of the year, the increase compared to 2020 is only 3.1%, while the data of last year had been weighed down by the strict containment of spring!

As has been said for some time now, in this context, it is difficult to draw conclusions from the sales figures. Brands navigate by sight according to semiconductor deliveries. They also seek to promote the production of vehicles that generate better margins. Example at Renault with the Arkana, at the gates of the top 10 best sellers!

But overall, the Losange tumbles 38%. It is once again behind Peugeot, which drops by as much, but looks set to be the 2021 brand champion. Its 2008 was the best-selling vehicle in October.

If some firms are having a nightmarish month, with for example Volkswagen at -45% and Ford at -51%, others are doing well. Dacia is thus up 2.8%. Added to the success of the Sandero are the beginnings of deliveries of the Spring, a large batch of which arrived in France in October. Another performance, that of Hyundai, up 10% in October and 29% since the start of the year, thanks to the success of the new Tucson.





Rank Brands October 2021 Evolution* Cumulative 2021 Evolution* 1 Peugeot 21,538 – 37.6% 239,731 – 2.7% 2 Renault 20,442 – 38.1% 223,228 – 13.3% 3 Citroën 11,909 – 36.9% 135,597 – 0.6% 4 Dacia 9,800 + 2.8% 101,520 + 24.5% 5 Toyota 6,631 – 4.4% 81,795 + 12.2% 6 Volkswagen 5.840 – 45.0% 90,039 + 21.7% 7 Kia 4,078 – 5.6% 36,231 + 12.0% 8 Mercedes 4,009 – 25.2% 39,374 – 1.5% 9 Hyundai 3.973 + 10.6% 37,868 + 28.8% 10 Bmw 3.094 – 22.2% 37,747 + 9.8% 11 Fiat 3.067 – 24.9% 33,002 – 2.8% 12 Audi 2.907 – 38.5% 41,701 + 19.6% 13 Ford 2,290 – 51.2% 37,618 – 17.7% 14 Nissan 1.908 – 36.6% 21,887 – 18.9% 15 Skoda 1.877 – 37.7% 25,997 + 10.3%

* compared to 2020

Statistics source: Automotive Platform