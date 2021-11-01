The coastal road closed from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, traffic in b mode

The coastal road is completely closed to traffic this Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for purge work. A detour is set up by the RD41, route de la Montagne. Traffic resumed in switched mode on the sea side around 10 a.m. Another closure is scheduled for next Sunday.

Initially, the ledge road was to be closed all morning this Sunday for purging work on the cliff, but after reflection, the road network management services decided to change their minds. In question, the Salon de La Maison which closes this October 31 in the evening. The event was eagerly awaited, both for consumers and for the 200 or so exhibitors present. The duration of the road closure has therefore been reduced so as not to penalize the Show.

Finally, motorists will have to make arrangements to travel on the Saint-Denis – La Possession axis this Sunday. From 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., they will have to take the route de La Montagne or try the tour of the island by the route des Plaines, or even the route des Laves, or simply postpone their departure.

A reopening in switched mode

Since it reopened around 10 a.m., traffic has been on the sea side tracks between Saint-Denis and La Possession. There are two lanes towards the capital and one lane towards the Port until 2 p.m.









The cliff was purged at PR 7 + 300. If most of the boulders remained trapped behind the gabion wall and the deflector nets, some nevertheless reached the mountain side and sea side tracks, leaving grapeshot on the roadway. The latter was evacuated by officers from the Regional Roads Directorate.

Coastal road: purges and shifted traffic

The coastal road will again be completely closed to traffic next Sunday

The purge work having been shortened this week due to the Salon de la Maison, a new purge operation has been scheduled for Sunday, November 7. This time, traffic will be interrupted from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is the same portion of the cliff that will be affected.

U2 closed

In addition, to allow maintenance work on the RN6 Boulevard Sud, Boulevard U2 remains closed to traffic in both directions until 11am.