The Covid Safe Ticket compulsory throughout the country from this Monday

From this Monday, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), the equivalent of our health pass introduced this summer, will be compulsory everywhere in Belgium. The measure concerns all indoor public places (swimming pools, sports clubs, discotheques, etc.). The entry into force of the CST is particularly feared near the border, in hotels, restaurants and cafes that in Belgium are called HORECA.

How it works ?

As with the French health pass, the Covid safe ticket takes the form of a QR Code which allows you to justify that you are fully vaccinated, or negative (negative PCR test of less than 48 hours or antigen of less than 24 hours) or that ‘we had the Covid in the previous 180 days. The CST is only valid in Belgium and concerns people aged 12 and over. A paper version is valid, or a digital version that can be stored in the CovidSafeBE application. Those who have a European certificate (health pass) do not need the CST in addition.

People who fail to present their CST or European health pass in places where it is mandatory risk a fine of between € 50 and € 500.

What are the thresholds?

Our colleagues from Evening indicate that the Belgian Concertation Committee has set the threshold for using the CST at 200 people during an indoor event and 400 people outside. This is a federal base, which is however less strict than that established in Wallonia (which comes into force on Monday, November 1) and in Brussels (already in force). In these two regions, the CST is compulsory for events gathering more than 50 people inside and 200 outside.





Towards a suspension of the use of the CST?

A certain vagueness surrounds its implementation. An association for the defense of freedoms and privacy, Charta21, has brought an interim action to suspend the CovidScan application, which would not sufficiently protect against a leak of personal health data. Hearing scheduled for December 1 …