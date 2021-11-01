the director of a news site shot dead after being kidnapped

Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening after being rushed to hospital. Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

One more journalist was killed in Mexico. Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, the director of a news site in Acapulco, in the south of the country, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, October 31 in hospital, two days after being found seriously wounded by gunshot, authorities said on the day of his death. death.

“I must offer my condolences to the family of journalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, founder of the Las Dos Costas news site, for this regrettable lossEvelyn Salgado, governor of the state of Guerrero where Acapulco is located, said on social media.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Alfredo Cardoso, whose family had received threats, was kidnapped Thursday by hooded individuals who broke into his home. He was found the next day with five bullets in his vehicle, local media reported. Urgently rushed to hospital, the journalist succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.





At least seven journalists have been murdered since the start of the year in Mexico. However, it has not always been established that their deaths were related to their work. Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for working in the media with more than a hundred journalists murdered since 2000, according to figures from the Commission on Human Rights. Eight journalists were killed in 2020, according to RSF. More than 90% of the killings of journalists go unpunished, denounce organizations defending freedom of expression.