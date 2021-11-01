the documentary on Laurent Garnier, the pioneer of French techno

Legend of French electronic music, pioneer of French techno, decorated with the Legion of Honor, artist passionate about all music and now at the heart of a documentary that goes on tour in French cinemas from Monday, November 1, 2021 . Off The Record, signed Gabin Rivoire, is interested in the career and many commitments of Laurent Garnier, from the 80s to today. Anything but hagiographic object, the documentary tells above all the story of a movement, techno, with all those who built it.

Jeff Mills, DJ Pierre, Manu Le Malin, Carl Cox and dozens of others facing the camera. When your name is Laurent Garnier, the address book is not a problem.

All the legends of house and techno tell about the movement in Off The Record. In Detroit, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Manchester, electronic music has been built over the past thirty years. “The idea was to make a film to tell people who don’t know anything and to show them that it’s part of the history of music. It’s super interesting, whether you like techno or not, that you go to a club or not “, details lth director Gabin Rivoire.

So happy to come to your home, to your cinemas, to share this moment together. We’ve been waiting for this with Gabin for so long! https://t.co/RCYNx79SEF

Laurent Garnier was already there, in the 1980s at the legendary Haçienda in Manchester, omnipresent in today’s music, adored by loyal fans. This documentary, he wanted to do it with Gabin Rivoire, while his fiction project was seriously skating. “I didn’t want to have a chronological thing”, says Laurent Garnier.

“I wanted to talk about passion.” Laurent Garnier to franceinfo

And the musician had a precise idea of ​​this documentary. “I wanted us to pick up at a point in the storytelling, the truth, just to have images where we feel! I don’t want to make a classic documentary because I find it boring. Too much. often in the narration of classic documentaries I get bored after 20 minutes because we often say to ourselves’ the beginnings are very interesting and then afterwards I know her better so I learn less and I bores me. ‘”





It must be said that it is a good time, this documentary, while rave parties, discos, and more generally the nightlife have been battered by the pandemic, and the reaction of the public authorities. “This documentary is so anchored in the zeitgeist. For 18 months we forgot the word club, maybe the word DJ. These are words that have been banned from political discourse.”, judge Laurent Garnier. “We talked about the theater, the cinema but the clubs and at night not only did not exist but in addition we were given layers by telling us that we were not even part of the Ministry of Culture. I hope. sincerely that this documentary could perhaps make things happen, that we are looked at a little differently “, explains the artist.

That this documentary is produced by Featuristic Films, an English box, perhaps also proves that France has still not understood its luck to have with Laurent Garnier a demanding pioneer, educator and passionate about a culture that is very much alive today. hui. He begins his tour of arthouse cinemas Monday in Cucuron, in the Luberon, in the presence of the film crew. The tour will end in apotheosis on November 21 at the Grand Rex in Paris.