the DS4 Puretech 180 challenges the Mercedes Class A 200

Even if the image of Mercedes is at the zenith, all was not always easy for the manufacturer with the star. Its attempts to shine in the compact segment with the first two generations of Class A minivans were thwarted until 2012. The return to a conventional formula has borne fruit for the third opus and especially for the fourth, which prances at the top of its segment sales in France ahead of the Audi A3 and the BMW 1 Series. The Mercedes seduces with its style, its spectacular interior and its wide range of engines. It’s hard to find a better stallion for the DS 4.

The French also tries a new test after failing with the first of the name, derived from the Citroën C4. Even if she shares her underwear with the Peugeot 308, this time it is indeed a completely original model which even adopts a semi-high stature unheard of in the segment. Finally, it no longer makes any compromises in terms of equipment, an increasingly crucial issue in the category. Both testify to the go games of the European automotive industry: the Class A 200 uses a 1.3 engine shared with Renault, while its rival is produced in Germany, in an Opel factory.

DS 4 price

At first glance, the DS 4 gives the impression of pushing itself off the pass with a price of € 41,800 in Rivoli finish, especially since it suffers an ecological penalty of between € 350 and € 650. Nonetheless, a quick rundown of its standard equipment list shows that it has little to fear from the Mercedes. In this high finish, almost everything is original, from the leather upholstery to the hands-free entry via the adaptive headlights. Equal equipment, the price differential reaches more than 3,300 € in its favor. Moreover, the catalog of options is finally quite limited, even if the PureTech 180 charges the suspension controlled by camera € 1,100, unlike the hybrid version.

It is ultimately the customization options that are the most expensive, our beautiful light interior with leather on the dashboard and woodwork on the storm doors being charged € 2,550 all the same. To be perfectly complete, it should be noted that fans of sporty and dark atmospheres will undoubtedly opt for the Performance Line + finish, which prefers black Alcantara to leather.

Mercedes Class A price

A Mercedes cheaper than its French rival, that is surprising. But we have said it: the price / equipment comparison quickly turns to its disadvantage, even if it generates a lower penalty. You have to go through the options catalog to benefit from hands-free access (€ 500), leather upholstery (€ 1,400), head-up display (€ 1,200) or semi-driving. -autonomous (€ 1,800), all offered as standard on the DS 4.

The French even has the prerogative, as standard or as an option, of equipment quite simply unavailable on the German, such as laminated glazing or night vision. In return, the Mercedes can benefit from augmented reality and a wider choice of interior colors. Finally, let us add that the AMG Line finish of our example implies a sporty presentation at the antipodes of our DS 4.

To drive

After having tried the hybrid version for a long time, getting behind the wheel of the thermal DS 4 reveals a very different car. Its main asset remains comfort, princely in all circumstances, particularly with the piloted suspension of our test model. Despite its large wheels of the same diameter as the DS 7 Crossback SUV, it offers remarkable filtering quality on the worst roads. The French adds impeccable operating silence, even when you press frankly on the accelerator. A way of reminding those who want to drive it of the true values ​​of luxury cars.

The thermal version adds an unexpected chassis temperament. Even if it takes a little more body roll than the compact average, the car is fun to drive thanks to precise steering and a rear axle that is responsive to lifting the foot in support. Behavior reminiscent of a certain Peugeot 308 of the previous generation. Its 1.6 engine does not display a very cheerful character, but it provides decent performance, slightly better than that of its rival, which admittedly shows a deficit of 17 hp.

Too bad, however, that this block is so greedy. With 7.5 l / 100 km on average recorded during our test, he begins to admit the age of his arteries. Furthermore, the EAT8 transmission is not flawless, causing many hesitations to be felt, especially when decelerating. PSA does not yet seem to reach such a perfect match with its petrol engines as with the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel.





A deceptively dynamic Class A

In its AMG Line definition with Sport Chassis, the A-Class initially gives an impression of dynamism. Its firmer steering, controlled body roll and much less accommodating suspension than that of the DS 4 suggest a very different temperament. Unfortunately, after a few sharp turns, it doesn’t turn out to be more fun to drive. The front axle quickly returns the weapons, causing a rather brutal intervention of the ESP, while the rear remains locked to the ground. Therefore, we tolerate less its firmer suspensions, which lack comfort. Note, however, that our copy did not have the optional piloted suspension. The A-Class is better appreciated without the Sport chassis, even if the AMG Line finish is widely acclaimed by customers.

We are also surprised to discover such a talkative character in the little 1.3 which, in comparison with the 1.6 PureTech, gives the impression of screaming when asked a little too much. On the other hand, despite its lack of progressiveness at low speed, the transmission of the Mercedes is more efficient than that of the DS 4: faster, it hesitates less to downshift under braking. True to itself, the 1.3 shows remarkable sobriety. When driving very well, you can even reach 6 l / 100 km, with an average of 6.8 l during our test.

To live

Difficult to compare two atmospheres as different as those distilled by the interiors of the DS 4 and the Class A. The French plays the traditional luxury in its definition Rivoli and even allows itself a few lessons towards its rival. It uses noble materials on most of the visible parts, while the Mercedes makes extensive use of lacquered plastic on the center console. Let’s be fair, the A-Class still displays a high level of finish, and the design of its dashboard is still as attractive. On the other hand, not everyone is forced to taste the slightly garish atmosphere of the AMG Line finish, which combines red stitching and nightclub-style mood lighting.

As for multimedia equipment, the two sedans choose different philosophies. The new DS 4 system is controlled by a small screen located at the bottom of the console which calls up a menu of configurable shortcuts. Attractive in principle, this solution appears unnecessarily complex in use. In any case, it requires spending long minutes of initial configuration to get the most out of it. The Mercedes prefers a keypad and tactile steering wheel buttons to control the central screen and its multimedia system, respectively. A little too sensitive, they use menus that are not always clear. Either way, digital perfection is out of the question.

At the rear, our rivals are clearly not the best. The legroom is lacking in the Mercedes, while its trunk admits 25 liters less than that of the French. The DS 4 certainly does better on these points, but at the cost of poor rearward visibility and a much higher loading threshold. The practical aspects are not in the priorities of these middle-class women accustomed to the beautiful districts.

Find the match report and all the prices, equipment and technical sheets compared on the next page …