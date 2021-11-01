The epidemic has killed more than five million people worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the death of more than 5 million people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December 2019, according to a count by the AFP Monday evening from official reports.

This report, which takes into account the deaths recorded by the national health authorities, only represents a part of the deaths actually linked to the coronavirus. The WHO estimates that by considering the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.

Disparate depending on the continent

While the number of daily deaths across the world has dropped, for the first time in nearly a year, below 8,000 at the beginning of October, the situation is disparate depending on the continent.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing for the first time in two months, this is due to the current rise in the epidemic in Europe, which outweighs the decline observed in other regions of the world ”, explained Thursday Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, during a press conference.





A record that is sometimes largely underestimated

In the European region (52 countries and territories stretching from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan and Russia), the increase in the number of deaths is mainly due to the development of the situation in the East. In Russia in particular, according to official figures reported daily, more than 1,000 people have died from Covid-19 every day on average since October 20.

And according to the authorities themselves, this record is largely underestimated. Daily reports show a total of 239,693 deaths as of November 1, but the national statistics agency Rosstat, which has a broader definition of Covid deaths, deplored a much worse toll at the end of September: nearly 450,000 deaths.

The heaviest toll for the United States

After Russia, Ukraine and Romania are currently the two countries in Europe with the most daily deaths, with 546 and 442 deaths per day on average over the last seven days, respectively. Latin America and the Caribbean is the most bereaved region in the world (1,521,193 deaths since the start of the pandemic). But the number of daily deaths, currently around 840, has been declining since May 2021.

In the United States, more than 1,400 deaths have been recorded each day on average over the last seven days, a figure down 15% from the previous week. With 746,747 deaths in total, the country bears the heaviest toll of the pandemic.