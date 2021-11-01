the fantastic goal of Khazri finally broadcast by the LFP

The Professional Football League (LFP) posted on its broadcasting channels the exceptional goal scored by Wahbi Khazri on Saturday during the meeting between Metz and Saint-Etienne (1-1).

People who have not subscribed to the Amazon Prime Video subscription can finally see Wahbi Khazri’s goal legally since Monday morning. The Professional Football League (LFP) has uploaded all the images and summaries of the matches of the 12th day of Ligue 1 at midnight (each club can also broadcast the summaries of its matches at the same time). Among them, this sensational strike from the Saint-Etienne striker triggered 68 meters from Alexandre Oukidja’s goal during the Metz and Saint-Etienne meeting (1-1) on Saturday. An excerpt also posted on Twitter at midday.

The LFP has been the subject of strong criticism for its way of handling this goal by not distributing the images on its social networks, thus depriving itself of an instant global buzz.





The LFP defends its method

According to information from RMC Sport, it is a question of the use of the images. The lots bought by the American giant do not include the rights to exploit this type of footage on social networks. Amazon could not therefore relay this splendid goal. Still according to information from RMC Sport, it is also a desire of the League which absolutely wishes to protect its rights by not letting extracts filter.

For its part, the League defended its method. “The LFP leads an active fight against piracy to preserve the rights acquired by rights holders in France and internationally, she told us. The LFP has agreements with broadcasters around the world. LFP covers all major social networks with 20 million fans. The goals are published on the networks of the LFP and its competitions from Monday to respect the agreements with the broadcasters. Anyone can therefore reach this goal without passing by an illegal offer. ” But two days late.