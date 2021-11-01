The founding father of tiramisu, Ado Campeol, is dead

DEATH – He was nicknamed the “father of tiramisu” by the Italian media. Restaurateur Ado Campeol died at the age of 93, reports the BBC this Sunday, October 31.

This Italian was the owner of Alle Beccherie, a restaurant in Treviso where the famous dessert was invented by accident, during the making of vanilla ice cream, by his wife Alba Campeol, as well as chef Roberto Linguanotto.

The latter dropped mascarpone into a bowl of eggs and sugar, and after noticing the pleasant taste of the mixture, told Ado Campeol’s wife about it. The duo then perfected the dessert by adding coffee-soaked spoon cookies and sprinkling it with cocoa.

The dessert has never been patented

The dish was added to their menu in 1972, but was never patented by the family. It has since become a staple of Italian cuisine, adapted by chefs around the world.





Today, the tiramisu variants contain alcohol like rum or marsala, but the original recipe – certified by the Italian Cooking Academy in 2010 – was alcohol-free, as it was intended for children.

Ado Campeol’s restaurant, which closed in 2014, remained an institution in the country’s culinary history.

Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region, was among those who paid tribute to him, tweeting that the city of Treviso had ”(lost) a star in its gastronomic and wine history”.