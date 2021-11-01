The French car market collapsed by 30.7% in October over one year

the essential

New car sales fell 30.7% in October year on year. Sales have been weak since June. The Stellantis group (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, etc.) is the sales leader on the French market.

The French auto market fell 30.7% year-on-year in October, with the drop reaching 37.3% from October 2019 before the pandemic, according to raw figures from the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA) released this morning. Monday. If the start of 2021 had been better than the beginning of 2020, paralyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic, sales figures have been weak again since June. “The effects of the slowdown in orders and delivery delays linked to the semiconductor shortage are increasing,” commented the firm AAAdata.

Stellantis, the result of the merger of PSA (Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel) and FCA (Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo …) remains in first place in October with 34.5% of the passenger car market – scope excluding utilities – but the group has lost nearly 4 points of market share with registrations down 37.6% in one year.





Its rival, the Renault group, in the process of transitioning to a strategy based more on unit margins than volumes, saw them fall by 28.7%, with a French market share of 25.7%. Registrations of the Romanian brand Dacia increased by 2.8% while those of Renault plunged by 38.1%. Also plummeting for the first foreign group, Volkswagen, whose registrations fell by 40.3% in October. The German giant’s market share reached 10.1%.

118,521 new cars sold in October

A total of 118,521 new passenger cars were put on the roads of France last month, against 171,050 in October 2020. The month had only 21 working days this year compared to 22 last year. Over the first ten months of the year, the French market is up 3.1%, with 1.379 million new cars registered. There are only 21.7% of diesel vehicles (a figure down 9.4 points in one year), while the share of hybrids has risen to 25.4% (+12 points) and that of electric vehicles at 8.9% (+2.9 points). Sedans fell below 50% of the market (-1 point to 49%), while SUVs and all-terrain vehicles grew to 43% (+4 points).

The second-hand market also fell significantly in October (-13.3%), but it “continues to evolve at record levels since the start of the year, with an increase of 9.6% on ten months and over 5 million transactions, ”according to AAAdata. The oldest models, ten years and older, account for 44% of this total.