The host announces the death of an On employee is live

Present on the air like every Saturday with his show We is live, Laurent Ruquier shared a sad news this Saturday, October 30. The host has indeed announced the recent death of one of his close collaborators in the person of Pascal Enreille, backliner. An evening placed under the sign of mourning. Objeko tells you more.

Laurent Ruquier (We are in direct ) : a member of the team comes from die

A rather motley bed of guests

This Saturday, October 30, 2021, Laurent Ruquier once again brought together a large number of personalities from very different backgrounds. Among the first to sit in the chair facing the host and his colleague Léa Salame, the former President of the Republic François Hollande made a very remarkable passage. The former head of state has thus returned to his own five-year term while taking the opportunity to discuss the next electoral deadline which will make it possible to choose the man or the woman who will preside over the destiny of France. An intervention during which he also drew a rather negative assessment of the state of health of the left.

During this new show ofWe are live, Laurent Ruquier also had the joy of welcoming the famous PAF sniper, Laurent Baffie. An appearance which had the gift of provoking many reactions because of the real metamorphosis of Thierry Ardisson’s eternal accomplice. Indeed, Laurent Baffie appeared unrecognizable as pointed out by a large number of Internet users. On the musical side, this evening was also able to count on the presence of the singer Zaz came to perform a title from her new album after long months of silence. However, this last meeting with Laurent Ruquier was also an opportunity for him to pay tribute to one of his most loyal collaborators. Reason why he dedicated this song to Zaz to this recently deceased man. Objeko explains everything to you.

A long-standing collaboration

Obviously very close to this backliner (the person who installs all the instruments and amps used by the artists on stage), Laurent Ruquier then announces his death live when Zaz takes place on stage: “If you don’t mind, we’re going to dedicate this song to Pascal Enreille, who was our backliner. He died earlier this week ”. Indeed, the whole team ofWe is live learned of the disappearance of their colleague who died on Monday, October 25 at the age of 58.





Apparently very moved and touched by this tragedy, Laurent Ruquier therefore had a thought for himself, but also for his relatives: “We dedicate this song to him because he was the one who prepared all the lives for artists and musicians. He is no longer there then homage to him, and thought for his friends and his family. Thank you for the work done during all these years for the Pascal artists Enreille “. Indeed, the two men knew each other well and worked together for many years in different programs.

Unrecognizable

But this last show by Laurent Ruquier on France 2 was an opportunity to salute the memory of this historical technician of the program, it was also the ideal place for a large number of viewers to find a personality who had made himself very discreet. lately. Indeed, the presence of Laurent Baffie really had the consequence of surprising the public. It must be admitted that the comedian has changed a lot to the point that some of his fans simply did not recognize him. While they were present live to present his book Guide to repartee appeared at Kero on October 27, Laurent Baffie displayed an incredible physical transformation. He thus said goodbye to an incipient baldness and a few bags under the eyes, in other words, he could have had recourse to a few cosmetic surgeries.

In any case, the audience of Laurent Ruquier was very surprised as evidenced by the reactions on social networks. ” I am shocked, I have not recognized Laurent Baffie. He is very thin and seems to have aged suddenly. I hope he is not sick ”,“ It’s the guy who looks like Bernard Lavilliers with the voice of Baffie ? “, “Oh mash, he had surgery Baffie ? !!! “, “Laurent Baffie now has Jerome’s head Cahuzac and Yann Moix the same time. Very weird ”. A face whose features some will have had difficulty in recognizing, unlike his humor and his incredible gift for reacting quickly, which have not changed over the years.



