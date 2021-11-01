the impressive images of Lucie Bertaud disfigured after an MMA fight

VIDEO – A disappointing return to the ring for the former TF1 adventurer who lost her match against Karla Benitez. The latter’s nudges finished the five-time French boxing champion.

She had not practiced this sport for a year. Saturday, Lucie Bertaud, finalist of “Koh-Lanta: secret weapons” broadcast at the beginning of the year on TF1, made her return to the ring for France MMA at the Zénith in Paris. Unfortunately, she had to bow to the Venezuelan Karla Benitez who seriously damaged her, as shown by the images of RMC Sport.

“READ ALSO – Who is Lucie Bertaud, the 21st candidate of” Koh-Lanta, the secret weapons “?

Several nudges in her right eye ended up disfiguring the face of the amateur MMA vice-champion. Her face bloodied, she was forced to forfeit. At the end of the match (not recommended for under 16s), Lucie Bertaud, also five-time French boxing champion, recognizes her defeat. “She (his opponent, Editor’s note.) had the right strategy. It is linked to the experience, she has 35 fights, I have 5. 30 fights of difference was ambitious as a challenge“, She describes at the microphone of RMC.

Many former candidates of “Koh-Lanta” had made the trip to support her in the public, like Coumba Baradji, Moussa Niang, Lola Labesse or the adventurers of her season Maxine Eouzan, Laure Canevarolo and Arnaud Deshayes . “Thank you all for your support, sorry, I would have liked to make you much more proud tonight», Concludes the boxer.

“My body was not responding as usual”

Lucie Bertaud

In a story on Instagram shared this Sunday in the middle of the day, Lucie Bertaud gives her news. “It deflated a little but now I have two openings in my eye», She explains before remembering the match. “My body was not responding as usualShe admits, while sharing her frustration. “It’s all the dramarturgy of this sport, you give your heart, your soul but one blow, one and everything changesShe said again with tears in her eyes. And to conclude: “I will try to heal myself and find a more or less normal face“.

“READ ALSO -” Koh-Lanta “: in a relationship for a year, two candidates formalize their relationship

What a change in situation ! What a desappointment ! Lucie Bertaud, Koh-Lanta finalist, suffered an unexpected TKO and bowed to Karla Benitez while she largely dominated in this fight … #RMCMMA pic.twitter.com/UDXbatdE62 – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) October 30, 2021

Lucie Bertaud became known last March in “Koh-Lanta: secret weapons” on TF1. She had entered the adventure game five days after the other candidates. A difference that had not prevented her from reaching the final. It was finally Maxine Eouzan, sports journalist, who won.

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .