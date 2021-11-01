the impressive images of the candidate disfigured after her MMA fight

Lucie Bertaud was at the Zénith in Paris, this Sunday, October 31, for an MMA match against the Venezuelan Karla Benitez. A fight during which she could not avoid severe blows …

The followers of Koh Lanta are used to seeing emaciated and dirty adventurers, after weeks without proper meals and showers. But this Sunday, October 30, it’s a whole different face that one of the candidates of the edition showed Koh-Lanta: Secret weapons, Lucie Bertaud. Since her participation, the MMA champion has returned to her first love, and after months of pandemic, she was able to again get back in a ring to face the Venezuelan Karla Benitez, at the Zénith in Paris. She did not, however, come down unscathed. It is therefore a Lucie Bertaud seriously messed up who spoke in front of the camera of RMC Sport at the end of the fight. His rival, who won this Sunday, hit him during their clash several nudges under the right eye.

A tribe united to support it

The swollen face, in blood, the ex-adventurer ended up bowing in front of her. “After a while my eye started to close, so I could only see with one eye”, she explained to RMC Sport. Fair play, she also admitted that Karla Benitez had had “the right strategy”, highlighting his experience: “She still has 35 fights, I have 5. 30 fights of difference, it was ambitious from the base as a challenge. ” Fortunately, to console herself for her defeat and change her mind, the champion was able to find her friends from Koh Lanta, including Arnaud, Laure or even Maxine, around a good dinner, as evidenced by the photos posted in his story. Back home, the champion then gave news to her fans. Cheek still swollen, she indicated having two eye openings and showed her still fresh scars.





“One hit and everything changes”

“As a friend would say: ‘Vietnam’s bitch!’ My bandage holds on by itself, I don’t even need to tape it “, she laughed, placing the piece of gauze back on her wounds, before returning to the fight. “My body wasn’t responding as usual. That’s all the dramaturgy of this sport, you give your heart, your soul but one blow, one and everything changes “, she confided, moved. Then, still in the story, the sportswoman once again played the humor card by relaying an article that mentions her disfigured face, with this comment: “Give me 3 days and I’ll be back like a bomb! It’s nothing that! ”

🗣️💬 “I love you and thank you very much for your support” ❤️ Lucie Bertaud’s beautiful message to the entire Koh-Lanta team who came to encourage her. 📲 #RMCMMA pic.twitter.com/5AEXCmjThw – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) October 30, 2021

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.