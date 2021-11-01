The MHSC calms Nantes / Ligue 1 / J12 / Montpellier-Nantes (2-0) / SOFOOT.com

More

    Montpellier 2-0 Nantes

    Goals: Mollet (64e) & Wahi (71e) for the Paillade

    Elye Wahi, FC Nantes nightmare.

    After his goal in the 38e day that sent Nantes to a barrage last season, the Montpellier nugget scored again against the Canaries, who lost to La Mosson (2-0) after three games without defeat.

    After a big start from Nantes deprived of Ludovic Blas, Montpellier took the game on its own, but the two formations neutralized each other in the first act, with in particular a post signed Roli Pereira de Sa against (5e), then a free kick from Téji Savanier released by Alban Lafont (45e).

    In second, after two missed opportunities by Kolo Muani (53e) and Pedro Chirivella (62e), La Paillade opened the scoring under the impetus of an omnipresent Savanier, Florent Mollet bending Alban Lafont after a first strike from his captain pushed back (1-0, 64e). Entering the hour mark, Wahi made the powder speak in about ten minutes to make the break, on a ball offered by Jordan Ferri and a slide from Lafont (2-0, 71e). After the crossbar found by Savanier on a free kick (75e), the eighteen-year-old striker could even have afforded the brace if the flag had not been raised (88e).


    Even when Michel Der Zakarian is no longer there, the MHSC remains the executioner of the Yellow and Green.

    MHSC (4-2-3-1): Omlin – Souquet (J. Sambia, 79e), Estève, M. Sakho, Ristić – Chotard, J. Ferri – Mollet (Gioacchini, 79e), Savanier (c), Mavididi – V. Germain (Wahi, 60e). Coach: Olivier Dall’Oglio.

    FCN (4-2-3-1): Lafont (c) – Appiah, Castelletto, Pallois, C. Traoré – Chirivella (Moutoussamy, 77e), Girotto – Coco (Emond, 68e), Pereira de Sa (K. Coulibaly, 68e), Simon – Kolo Muani. Coach: Antoine Kombouaré.

  • Ligue 1 results and standings
