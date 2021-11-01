the military deadlocked, the UN is trying to mediate

Sudanese hostile to General al-Burhan’s coup are still determined to stand up to the army. On Sunday October 31, the strike continued in Khartoum. The toll of the repression of the day on Saturday grew heavier: a union of doctors, which had recorded at least three dead and a hundred injured, announced the death of two other demonstrators. Aged 22 and 19, they were shot in the head. On Sunday, Volker Perthes, secretary general of Minuats, the UN mission for the Sudanese transition, met the sacked Prime Minister and said he was conducting mediations to try to find a solution to the crisis.

” Abdallah Hamdok is fine, but still under house arrest », Declared Volker Perthes Sunday, October 31, after an interview with the deposed Prime Minister in his residence of Kafouri, still under high military protection.

Since the coup, the representative of the UN mission has met with the General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan but also with Hemedti, the leader of a powerful paramilitary militia which acts in the shadow of this coup and whose men have been particularly violent in the repression of the demonstrators.





Just met with @SudanPMHamdok at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest. We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders. – Volker Perthes (@volkerperthes) October 31, 2021



Saturday’s mobilization has shown once again that the generals do not have the support of the Sudanese street. For several days, al-Burhan has tried, in vain, to appoint a new prime minister. So far, no candidate wants to endorse the wrath of the streets. The army chief tries to convince Abdallah Hamdok to return to the head of a cabinet of technocrats. But the latter refuses to do so for the moment.

If hundreds of thousands of Sudanese demanded his release on Saturday, they also sent a clear message: they no longer want the military in power. However, ongoing diplomatic discussions indicate that foreign chancelleries are pushing for a return to status quo which prevailed before the coup d’état, that is to say a sharing of power between civilians and soldiers, as granted to the fall of Omar al-Bashir.

But this attempt to offer the generals a way out will be very badly perceived by the population, warn several analysts, and would amount to tolerating this kind of coup.