the most beautiful celebrity costumes for Halloween (SLIDESHOW)

Like every year, French and international celebrities have unsheathed their most beautiful disguise to celebrate Halloween. Find the most impressive costumes of the stars in our slideshow.
Halloween is not a party just for kids. Every year, October 31 is an opportunity for young and old to put on their best costume to slip into someone else’s shoes for an evening. A tradition that the people have not failed to respect, as always with a lot of panache! In 2020, despite a confined Halloween, the celebrities had dared everything in their choice of disguise. But they went even further for this 2021 edition. And if the American stars have pulled out all the stops, French celebrities have not been afraid to go all out too.
Scary costumes
On this night of terror, spooky disguises were obviously the most popular. Nagui and his wife Mélanie Page thus transformed themselves into a couple from hell, when Élodie Gossuin revisited for the evening her former status as beauty queen by putting on a Miss France costume from hell. Brazilian footballer Neymar has meanwhile abandoned his PSG jersey for Mexican skeleton makeup. An ever-popular skeleton character on Halloween since former Beatles Paul McCartney and star of Game Of Thrones Richard Madden also delivered their own version.
A very cinematic Halloween
But if some stars wanted to scare, others preferred more magical disguises to go get candy with their children. Like the actress Diane Kruger, who slipped into the clothes of Snow White, a perfect princess costume to spend the day with her little girl. As for Kylie Jenner, pregnant with her second child, she revealed her nascent baby bump disguised as Catwoman. For this 2021 Halloween edition, people have also drawn a lot of inspiration from cult films and series. Nabilla was thus transformed into a superb Cleopatra, Reese Witherspoon honored the cult role of Tippi Hedren in the scary The birds Alfred Hitchcock’s Kerry Washington slipped into the now famous jogging worn by the characters of the Netflix series Squid Game and Kylian Mbappé revisited the film A prince in New York with Eddie Murphy.
Find the most beautiful celebrity costumes in our slideshow.