“The most famous dessert in the world …” The inventor of tiramisu, Ado Campeol, is dead

Ado Campeol, nicknamed in Italy “the father of tiramisu”, this famous dessert made from cocoa, coffee and mascarpone known all over the world, died on Saturday, October 30, announced the governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia. Ado Campeol, owner of the Alle Beccherie restaurant in Treviso, near Venice in northeastern Italy, began offering the famous dessert to his customers in the 1970s.

“With Ado Campeol, now deceased at the age of 93, Treviso loses another star in its gastronomic history (…) It is at home, thanks to the intuition and the fantasy of his wife that one of the most famous desserts in the world, tiramisu, was born, certified by the Italian Academy of Cooking “, reacted Saturday the governor of Veneto on his Facebook account.





“Cheer me up”

A priori, tiramisu, now a classic of Italian gastronomy present on almost all the menus of Italian restaurants, would have been born thanks to a mistake made by his wife Alba and his chef Roberto Linguanotto, according to the daily. Il Corriere della Sera.

The recipe for tiramisu, whose name literally means “Pull me up” (“Cheer me up”), has many variations. It is generally made with eggs, sugar, mascarpone, sponge cake, ladyfingers or spoon cookies soaked in cold coffee, and cocoa.

The principle of the recipe, very simple, consists of superimposing the different ingredients, whose flavors intermingle and complement each other. There are many variations based on temperature (frozen version) or on ingredients: tiramisu with fresh or dried fruits (raisins, raspberries, mango, etc.) or with other types of cookies (small butter, speculoos).

Tiramisu can be presented in different forms: verrines, slices, dome, log or even charlotte.