the National Transitional Council examines the Issa Kaou N’Djim case

In Mali, the National Transitional Council installed this Monday, November 1, the “Ad hoc Commission relating to the Issa Kaou N’Djim Affair. The fourth vice-president of the CNT, the legislative body of the transition, was tried Friday for “disturbing public order” after having criticized the management of Prime Minister Choguel Maïga. The prosecution requested three months in prison, Issa Kaou N’Djim is already detained and he will remain so until the deliberation announced for December 3. Issa Kaou N’Djim defends himself by invoking freedom of expression on the one hand and his parliamentary immunity on the other. So what will be the work of the Commission created within the CNT, how could it influence the ongoing legal proceedings?

The members of the CNT have appointed fifteen of them, from each of the thematic groups that make up the legislative body of the transition. And it is the president of the law commission, Souleymane Dé, who is leading the work. These appointments were made in an open and transparent manner, according to the sources interviewed, without pressure from any part.

Should Issa Kaou N’Djim resign? Should his decree of appointment be repealed? Can his parliamentary immunity be lifted? It is on all these questions that the Commission will look into, according to the explanations provided by several of its members, all of whom requested anonymity. But initially, the members of this Commission will try especially to inform themselves on the file, on the exact infringements reproached to the fourth vice-president of the CNT, various criticisms towards the Prime Minister made since July 8 last. and on legal provisions in terms of cybercrime or freedom of expression.





Highlight of the work: a hearing of Issa Kaou N’Djim must be organized, a request has also already been filed with the Ministry of Justice.

A report and recommendations must be presented in plenary by Thursday, at the latest by the end of the week. The issue of Issa Kaou N’Djim’s immunity and its lifting is obviously at the heart of the concerns. ” We’re not there, at this stage it’s not on the agenda », Explains a member of the ad hoc Commission, who adds that the Commission is not intended to interfere in ongoing legal proceedings and that the waiver of immunity can be decided by the CNT, but only at the request of the Justice. ” We’re not stupid, that’s what the power wants, yet another assures us, but we fought so that there are defenders of rights among us. ”

