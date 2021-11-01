the new coach says more about Dembélé’s return

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

At last. Absent since the French team’s match at the Euro against Hungary, Ousmane Dembélé will finally be able to taste the smell of a match with his team again. Summoned to the Barça group for the trip to Dynamo Kiev’s lawn, the French international puts an end to a long period without playing, and if he should not start the meeting, we could see him make his debut as the face of the match against the Ukrainians.

“We have to watch out for Dembélé”

On this occasion, he will evolve under the orders of his new coach (interim), Sergi Barjuan. The former Barça B, named the time to find a real successor to Koeman (Xavi?), Returned to this “comeback” that he seems to see a good eye, in particular to get out of the difficult pass of his team: “Recovering players is an additional motivation for everyone, because it is an internal competition. The fact that we recover players, whether they are on the field for a minute or less, is a good thing. Even more if they are decisive. The important thing is that they contribute and bring joy. We have to watch out for Dembélé, but we have to thank him for wanting to be there and helping us in such an important game for Barça, “he said, before drawing a parallel with Philippe Coutinho, also in the hard with Barça.





“It’s my idea. I talked to all the players, including him. I got whistled at Camp Nou, even though I was a local player. I asked him to play soft and when he does he makes the difference. The easier he does it, the more we can regain the strength he had as a Liverpool player. ” What to give hope to the Brazilian.