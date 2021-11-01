the “official” cryptocurrency explodes in flight, the scam worked

Faced with the incredible success of Squid Game, a site decided to launch an official cryptocurrency in the name of the series. Partnership with Netflix supposed, support of Elon Musk, everything is done to reassure buyers about the legitimacy of the company behind this token. Except that its course has literally collapsed and there is no longer any trace of the company in question. The scam worked.

As you know, Squid Game quickly established itself as the phenomenon of this end of the year. Netflix’s South Korean series has achieved tremendous success, even becoming the best launch in Netflix history. Squid Game has already grossed $ 1 billion for Netflix while it has attracted 4.4 million additional subscribers to the platform.

And as a product / work that has gone viral, he / she is accompanied by excesses, like all these scams set up to trap fans of the series. We think for example of this fake Squid Game application which distributes malware on your smartphone, or the proliferation of malware related to Squid Game on the web.

This time, crooks have tried everything for everything: the creation of a token in the name of the series. Everything has been done to reassure buyers: official partnership with Netflix, displayed support of Elon Musk on the website of the company that develops this cryptocurrency, official Twitter account and Telegram channel, etc.





This Squid Game token smacks of scam

Very quickly, the price of this currency explodes, going from 2 cents on October 26 to € 2,861.8 on November 1. However, several elements clearly suggest a scam. First of all, it is impossible to find the token for sale on the main cryptocurrency exchange platforms like Binance or Coinbase. To buy it, you have to go to an obscure service called Pancake Swap.

Problem, it only takes a few days to feel the scam happening. On the CoinMarketCap platform, a red banner displays “We have received numerous reports from users indicating that they were unable to sell the token ” on the Squid Game crypto card. Even better, Netflix claims to have no connection with the company in question, just like Elon Musk.

On the token’s official Twitter account and Telegram channel, comments are disabled. And best of all, there are many clues to suggest that company members just don’t exist : the biographies are strange, and we do not find any trace of them on the web, whether on Linkedin or other social networks. Hard to believe, especially when the “CEO” of the site claims to have spent 5 years at Netflix.

What had to happen happened. After hitting $ 2,861.8, the token price collapsed to $ 0.006 (it’s now at $ 0.002733) in just a few minutes this Tuesday, November 1. And as luck would have it, the company site attached to the token is no longer accessible. You will understand, everything indicates that the developers of this cryptocurrency flew away with the fund.