The Paris Bourse ends up 0.92% at 6,893.29 points

The Paris Bourse rose 0.92% on Monday and came close to its all-time high, after a quiet session due to the All Saints’ Day holiday.

The flagship CAC 40 index took 62.95 points to 6,893.29 points, about fifty points from its all-time high in September 2000. Friday, it ended up 0.38%.

Christopher Lhuillier, expert in financial investments at Milleis Banque, notes a “very positive session in low volumes”.

The absence of many market operators due to the All Saints holiday was indeed felt and the variations of the day were exacerbated.

“Pending announcements from the Federal Reserve, the market remains well oriented with banks in the lead,” adds Mr. Lhuillier.

The US central bank will hold its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We expect a real announcement of the start of the Fed’s program to withdraw monetary support, with a reduction in asset purchases of $ 15 billion per month,” he adds.





The Fed has already largely prepared the markets for the announcement and has explained that its goal is to gradually reduce its asset buybacks from the current $ 120 billion per month to zero by mid-2022.

On the bond market, the interest rate on French loans maturing 10 years is at its highest since last May, around 0.27% on Monday, after taking more than ten basis points in a few days.

“Investors remain optimistic after what has been a very solid earnings season, although with many reservations,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda.

It is now “more difficult to find positive elements to push up the markets,” he said, worried about inflation and the withdrawal of central bank support.

After the Fed, investors will watch the monetary meetings of the central banks of England and Australia.

Banks profit from rising rates

The banks progressed in favor of the rise in interest rates on the sovereign debt of European countries. BNP Paribas finished at the top of the CAC 40 and took 3.06% to 59.67 euros. Societe Generale gained 2.06% to 29.43 euros and Crédit Agricole 1.21% to 13.20 euros.

The automobile does not stop

While sales in the French automotive sector fell 30.7% over one year in October, shares of Renault (+ 2.16% to 31.73 euros) and Stellantis (+ 1.06% to 17.42 euros) ) held up well.

