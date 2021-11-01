The Paris Bourse keeps its October momentum

The Paris Bourse opened up 0.83% on Monday, further advancing in the wake of new Wall Street records and ahead of a major US Federal Reserve meeting.

The flagship CAC 40 index gained 56.73 points to 6,887.07 points shortly before 9:20 a.m. On Friday, it ended up 0.38%, ending October with a gain of 4.76%.

The Parisian rating is less than 60 points from its absolute record in session, reached in 2000. It was carried throughout the month of October by better than expected company results.

And even when the results were mixed, the market rebounded: in the United States, despite disappointments from Amazon and Apple on Friday, Wall Street finished higher, with the Nasdaq technology index and the broader S&P index setting a new record.

Market operators could also be satisfied with the strong momentum in Japan, where the flagship index rose 2.61% after the outgoing coalition’s victory in the legislative elections.

Investors’ attention may now turn to a more mixed side of the economy.





“Inflationary pressures are high in the euro zone and cast doubts on the direction of monetary policy in the euro zone. The Parisian market is therefore not immune to a correction,” say analysts at Saxo Bank .

Significant movements occurred in the bond markets on Friday, with the French rate gaining seven basis points. On Monday, it was stable at 0.27%.

“All eyes are on the meetings of the Bank of Australia, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England,” said Michael Hewson, analysts at CMC Markets.

The Fed is expected to announce at the end of its meeting on Wednesday the reduction in the support it has provided to the markets since the start of the crisis, a sign of a solid recovery, and while inflation is shaping up to be more tenacious than expected. Its goal is to reduce its asset buybacks from the current $ 120 billion per month to zero by mid-2022.

The automobile remains unmoved

The Renault groups (+ 1.80% to 31.60 euros) and Stellantis (+ 1.20% to 17.44 euros) resisted the publication of sales figures for the French automotive sector, which fell by 30.7% overall in October over one year.

Banks profit from rising rates

Banks progressed on the back of rising debt rates for European countries in Europe on Friday. Societe Generale took 1.56% to 29.29 euros, BNP Paribas 1.81% to 56.95 euros and Crédit Agricole 0.90% to 13.16 euros.

Euronext CAC40