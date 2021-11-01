The physical transformation of Laurent Baffie in “On est en direct” challenges viewers

Laurent Baffie was a guest of the show On est en direct this Saturday, October 30, to promote his new book, alongside Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé. Many viewers noticed a physical change in the comedian.

What did Laurent Baffie do to his face? The question captivated viewers of the program On est en direct on France 2 this Saturday, October 30. The comedian had come on the set of Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé to promote his new book “Guide de la repartee”.

Plastic surgery ?

Hair implants, three-day beard and more relaxed features, the transformation of the comedian has given rise to many comments on social networks.

He did something in his eyes Laurent Baffie? I barely recognized him ud83d ude33#oeed – ln_freestyle ud83d udc3e ud83d udc15 ud83d ude3a (@ln_freestyle) October 30, 2021

Most Internet users claim to have hardly recognized Laurent Baffie, some finding the transformation very successful, while others deplore an obvious recourse to cosmetic surgery.