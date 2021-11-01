The Priestess of the Black Waters by jeuxvideo.com

For its twentieth anniversary, the Project Zero saga escapes from the beyond to land on all the machines of the moment. Formerly exclusive to Wii U, the fifth episode – if we exclude the spin-offs and other mobile adaptations – benefits from a graphic update and some new features. Enough to plunge back into the depths of tormented souls?

Born in 2001, the game Project Zero (Zero in Japan, Fatal Frame in the United States) is the result of a reflection by Makoto Shibata. At the time, the video game trend was like survival horror and studios are looking to innovate. Thus, unlike many of his colleagues who appeared during this period, the franchise does not pour into emaciated bodies and excessive hemoglobin, but relies on spectra and other supernatural appearances. Project Zero draws its inspiration from Japanese horror literature and cinema (such as The Ring, The Grudge, Kairo…) and stands out for the absence of lethal weapons in the hands of the player. The whole plot is indeed based on a camera capable of capturing ectoplasmic waves to seal the power of ghosts. To bring Project Zero to life, Shibata took inspiration from his own dreams (gosh!) And modeled on the rendering of Silent Hill to develop a unique artistic direction. The saga was then the subject of five canonical episodes, and it is the youngest that offers itself a (slight) revival.

THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS

Once upon a time, Mount Hikami was a beautiful and sacred place. The priestesses provided religious education there where water was worshiped. Very strange and morbid events took place in the heart of these basins and the legend has passed through the generations, making the mountain the last resting place of people wishing to end their lives. The player will thus follow the separate plots of three characters (Yuri Kozukata, Miu Hisanaki and Ren Hojo) who will gradually discover the dark side of their story. In turn, the player embodies one of these investigators and plunges into the forest in the hope of shedding light on collective suicides and other dark appearances. If a large part of the adventure is reserved for exploration (indoor and outdoor) and the use of multiple objects (the good old key that opens the locked door), it is not uncommon for our dear hikers to the extreme meet terrifying entities. And although they are specters, these wandering souls have the ability, like the ghosts in the movie Ghost, to physically attack their targets. Suffice to say that the slightest path can be subject to a bad encounter! When one or more individuals start chasing you, you have to take out the camera, place the apparitions in the line of sight and trigger the flash. As one progresses, the difficulty increases in parallel with specters becoming more numerous, resistant and devious. They start attacking behind your back, fall from the trees, surprise around a bend in a corridor, etc. It is therefore imperative to be constantly on the move. And this is where the mechanics of the game, originally designed for the Wii Gamepad, find their limit …

GYROSCOPY OR NOT

To get rid of specters that are a little too virulent, the game provides artefacts that will increase the survivability of the characters. In addition to burst photos, the heroes can freeze entities, slow them down or throw a good big explosion in the face. On Nintendo Switch, the title uses the commonplace features of the Wii U version thanks to the gyroscopy and we find, more or less, the (imperfect) sensations of the 2015 software. On the other hand, on the other machines, the commands are classic and that quickly becomes an ordeal to detect the enemy nibbling at your lower limbs. And this, despite the indications of the interface. The avatars’ approaches are clumsy and turning around turns the player into an experienced 38-ton driver! We can understand that the slowness of actions serves the story and fear, but we would not have been against more vivid individuals, especially in the face of ghosts who cross the walls and can land on all sides!





Although the game is addicting, Project Zero: Priestesses of the Black Water suffers from ailments that tend to spoil the experience. First of all, the game is divided into chapters, but presents to the disgust the same environments (forest, gloomy buildings, lakes…). After a while, and despite the interesting plot, the atmosphere is no longer sufficient on its own. The other concern comes from the design of the sets. Often in corridors and generally very narrow (especially in the barracks in ruins), they are not really adapted to a maneuverability which shows its age. The characters are heavy, the animations, like opening doors or retrieving an object, are appallingly slow and the pace suffers. There’s no shortage of ideas in the title, like drying off wet clothes (which attract ghosts) or getting grabbed by galloping hands when picking up an object from the ground, but that’s not enough. In addition, the visual gap is also very light technically. If the graphics are cleaner, the textures of the sets lack detail and the weight of the years is felt in the animations and effects. Of all the upgrades made, the characters are arguably the ones doing the best. In this sense, the new costumes / accessories and the presence of the beautiful Ayane from Dead or Alive come at the right time for lovers of finely dressed, generous young ladies. Even if it’s the Koei Tecmo touch that wants it, purists will remember that the Western version of the original was censored and will appreciate having access to the entire program. For the rest, the developers have embellished the whole of a Photo mode, and that’s about it. For its reissue, Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters is therefore in the minimum union and does not really erase the defects of the original.

Conclusion



Strong points A unique atmosphere

Japanese voices (or English, as desired)

Ayane playable once the game is over

The concept of the camera

The codes of Japanese horror cinema

The bound fate of the three heroes

The costumes, previously censored, are present Weak points Often too slow phases of the game

Back and forth in a mess

Inefficient jump scares

The art of getting out of thin air

A (very) redundant adventure

Far from being unanimous when it was released, Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters is a work that depicts an agonizing atmosphere and an interesting scenario. Impregnated with Japanese horror cinema, the game plays with the codes of the genre and grabs thanks to a macabre and immersive story. Unfortunately, all its good intentions are marred by the heaviness of a gameplay that was originally designed for the Wii U. Suffering from a poorly controlled rhythm and repetitive sets, it is the archetype of the production that will please to a fringe of players. Those who love the genre and will be able to forgive its many pitfalls. And it is not this reissue, more beautiful but very light, that will change the situation. That said, Halloween is coming, so it can be a fun game to play in a freaky night out with friends.