From the top of the International Space Station, at an altitude of 400 km, Thomas Pesquet observed the latest disasters on Earth in the last six months: hurricanes, forest fires and uninterrupted columns of smoke. For the second time, he sees climate change at work and urges governments to listen to the experts.

Since the International space station, the ISS, where it ends its second mission, theastronaut Frenchman told AFP his concerns for the future of the Blue Planet, in the run-up to COP26.

Which images of natural disasters struck you the most?

The hurricanes and the fthem forests. I had never seen that, fires of incredible magnitude, with columns of smoke that we could see from space for days and days … It was awesome to tell yourself theenergy that was cleared and the damage done to people unlucky enough to be in the path.

We have also seen a succession of tropical storms, extremely impressive, you could almost look in eye of the storm. Those are walls of clouds phenomenally powerful, more and more frequent, more and more destructive.

Seeing the Earth from above for a second time, five years apart, has it strengthened your awareness of its fragility?

Yes, clearly. Seeing the Planet from your window makes you think. But it is enough to see it once in fact: one can stay only two days in space, the simple fact of taking a step back, to see the fragility of the atmosphere, this soap bubble that protects us from the impossibility of life in space, this oasis incredible … It marks for life.

And when we see the changes over time – obviously it sometimes takes more than five years – you can’t help but feel concerned. This is why I tried to commit myself even more to the environment, by becoming FAO ambassador for the protection of the Planet, and to make melawyer of all these causes …





What worries you the most in the short term? What are the emergency measures to be taken against global warming?

What worries me the most is that we can’t get along at an international level, and that economic issues always take precedence over environmental issues. However, this is a “short-termist” reasoning since in the long term, the profits of companies are directly threatened by climate change.

When we see that the Great Barrier Reef Australia was not placed on the list of endangered sites (Unesco World Heritage, editor’s note) following the pressure from the Australian government, we say to ourselves that the priorities are not the right ones and that is worrying.

The first thing to do is listen the experts, for whom it is the work of a lifetime to provide answers, at local, regional, national, global level. We must try to implement them.

The urgency is to get out at all carbon. You have to give the priority renewable or carbon-free energy … And then we need binding measures, namely international commitments to which countries are bound. This is what a forum like the Cop26.

