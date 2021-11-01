the reasons for the success of this charity event

It is a charitable operation in favor of the NGO Action contre la Faim which kept spectators in suspense, like a video game streaming. In the closing minutes of the Z Event charity event, which ran from October 29 to 31, the prize pool was approaching 10 million euros. The live video hosts then redoubled their efforts to encourage viewers to make final donations to finally reach the sum of 10.06 million euros. An explosion of joy erupted simultaneously in Montpellier, in the studio where the live, and on the event’s Twitch channel chat, where viewers posted their comments.

Throughout the live video in which 51 big names in the video game industry participated, such as Bob Lennon, Mister MV, Maghla, Gotaga or Michou, the challenges taken up by the hosts were well attended, with a peak audience of over 700,000 spectators recorded on Sunday evening.

But how to explain the success of this operation, when in 2020 the Z Event had already raised more than 5 million euros for the NGO Amnesty International (a new NGO is chosen for each edition by the organizers)?

For the researcher Nicolas Besombes, specialist in the esport scene at the University of Paris, several ingredients can explain the immense enthusiasm of video game fans for this fundraising in favor of the NGO Action contre la Faim (ACF). “There is a culture of giving deeply rooted in the ‘gaming’ and ‘Twitch’ communities and a social passion that makes viewers want to be part of the ‘party'”, analyzes the one who is also vice-president of the association France esports. Other factors are put forward, such as the rarity of the event, which is held once a year, but also its specificity temporal with its aspect 24 hours a day for more than two days. “There is also theauthenticity of interactions between facilitators and Internet users “, points out Nicolas Besombes. This is the strength of the Twitch social network where, during live video, animators (or “streamers” in the jargon) are used to interacting in a very personal way with their subscribers. During the Z Event, each donor received live thanks from the hosts.





For Jason Delestre, a doctoral student specializing in esports at the University of Lausanne (Unil), it is the talent and diversity of the streamers that have mobilized the fans. “They each have their own personality, their fan base, their way of “pleasing” the community. An average spectator can easily find what he likes in this panel of participants and have a great time. The good-natured atmosphere is pleasant and makes this charitable event very festive “, he comments. The endowments goals, challenges that are carried out by the organizers when the fundraising exceeds a certain amount, are also a very powerful lever of the Z Event. Like this host who made a live marriage proposal a few minutes before the end of the fundraising campaign.

Over the years, more and more associations and NGOs want to collaborate with the Z Event. However, the event did not raise the crowds so much in its early days. In 2016, the jackpot had reached “only” 170,000 euros in favor of the NGO Save the Children. “At the beginning, this event was really a niche for gamers. But they made it an event that goes far beyond gaming. And given the audience they managed to reach, all the NGOs want to collaborate with them now. “, says Maël Planchot, member of the ACF events team.

For the NGO put forward by the organizers this year, the check for 10.06 million euros is a huge boost. “For us, a year of donations is around 40 million euros. The fact that they manage to collect 10 million euros in two days, it’s just incredible! By comparison, we have a challenge which mobilizes companies. For our challenge at La Défense with the biggest companies of the CAC 40, we collect around a million euros. This is already very good, but we understand why all the NGOs want to work with the Z Event “, continues Maël Planchot. The ACF employee himself watched the live broadcast for an hour and a half and said to himself “taped”, because “there’s always something going on at the Z Event“.