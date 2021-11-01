the results of the N1, two residents on the mat after the 6th round!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

The 6th round of the Coupe de France ended a few minutes ago with the success of Le Mans against Pouzauges Reaumur AC and a 2 goals to 1 victory for the Cris troop. But while the Manceaux will be at the rendezvous of the 7th round, what is the result of the N1 teams after this 6th round? Overall, it is positive since 12 of the 14 teams still entered in the Cup will be at the rendezvous of the next round.

Unfortunately for the last two, the adventure has already stopped. Concerning Concarneau, the defeat is difficult since it took place on penalties against Saint-Brieuc, also a resident of N1. On the other hand, Châteauroux took the door after a loss on penalties against FC Ouest Tourangeau, resident of National 3. Suffice to say that the Berrichonne is likely to live a difficult week before the return of the championship next Friday. Discover the results of the N1 below, while the draw for the 7th round will take place on Wednesday 3 November and will be watched live on Foot-National.

The results of the N1 in the 6th round of the Coupe de France

The results of the Coupe de France

Et.s. st mamet – Villefranche 0 – 6

Maubeuge – Chambly 2 – 3

FC Ouest Tourangeau – Chateauroux 0 – 0 (5 tab 3)

Concarneau – Saint Brieuc 1 – 1 (3 tab 4)

Saint-chamond – Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas 2 – 2 (8 tab 9)

Played the Tours – Orléans 0 – 10

Balagne – Bastia-Borgo 2 – 4

Courbevoie sf – Creteil 3 – 4

Red Star FC – Lusitanos 3 – 0

Saint Pierre de Nantes – Cholet 0 – 2

Sedan – Epinal 2 – 2 (4 tab 3)

Vertou – Laval 1 – 2

Pouzauges Reaumur AC – Le Mans 1 – 2

