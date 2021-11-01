More

    the results of the N1, two residents on the mat after the 6th round!

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

    The 6th round of the Coupe de France ended a few minutes ago with the success of Le Mans against Pouzauges Reaumur AC and a 2 goals to 1 victory for the Cris troop. But while the Manceaux will be at the rendezvous of the 7th round, what is the result of the N1 teams after this 6th round? Overall, it is positive since 12 of the 14 teams still entered in the Cup will be at the rendezvous of the next round.

    Unfortunately for the last two, the adventure has already stopped. Concerning Concarneau, the defeat is difficult since it took place on penalties against Saint-Brieuc, also a resident of N1. On the other hand, Châteauroux took the door after a loss on penalties against FC Ouest Tourangeau, resident of National 3. Suffice to say that the Berrichonne is likely to live a difficult week before the return of the championship next Friday. Discover the results of the N1 below, while the draw for the 7th round will take place on Wednesday 3 November and will be watched live on Foot-National.

    The results of the N1 in the 6th round of the Coupe de France

    The results of the Coupe de France

    • Et.s. st mamet – Villefranche 0 – 6
    • Maubeuge – Chambly 2 – 3
    • FC Ouest Tourangeau – Chateauroux 0 – 0 (5 tab 3)
    • Concarneau – Saint Brieuc 1 – 1 (3 tab 4)
    • Saint-chamond – Bourg-en-Bresse Peronnas 2 – 2 (8 tab 9)
    • Played the Tours – Orléans 0 – 10
    • Balagne – Bastia-Borgo 2 – 4
    • Courbevoie sf – Creteil 3 – 4
    • Red Star FC – Lusitanos 3 – 0
    • Saint Pierre de Nantes – Cholet 0 – 2
    • Sedan – Epinal 2 – 2 (4 tab 3)
    • Vertou – Laval 1 – 2
    • Pouzauges Reaumur AC – Le Mans 1 – 2

    French Cup standings


    The results of the N1 in the 6th round

    While the 6th round of the Coupe de France ended this Sunday afternoon, discover the results for the National 1 with two residents on the mat. These are Concarneau and Châteauroux, both eliminated after penalty shootouts.

    Victor Willems


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlewhat to remember from the 1,300 solutions listed by Solar Impulse
    Next articleMuriel Robin unable to live without antidepressants: “It will be my whole life”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC