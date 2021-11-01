The Shiba Inu advertises in New York and jumped 16% … But not only …

Shiba Inu wedge has skyrocketed in the past 24 hours. The reasons are countless, and a recent advertisement in New York City likely contributed to it.

” We will soon reach the moon“, Can we read on the gigantic digital billboard. This promotion comes at a time when all dog-based coins, including the Shiba Inu coin, Dogecoin, and Floki Inu, have seen a strange series of sharp rises. Since the SHIB promotion started circulating on crypto Twitter yesterday, the ninth largest cryptocurrency has risen 17.3% overall.

SHIB is an Ethereum-based token created by an alias developer using the alias Ryoshi.

Launched in August 2020, it has garnered a lot of attention within the crypto industry over the past few months – largely due to the indirect involvement of Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

Last week, SHIB broke into the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies in the world, having surpassed both Dogecoin and USDC stablecoin. The asset is currently priced at $ 0.00007320, 15% off the coin’s all-time high last week, according to CoinGecko.

In an interesting turn of events, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced today that it will open trading for the SHIB / DOGE pair, allowing traders to place direct bets on either of the competing pieces.

According to the announcement, trading in the SHIB / DOGE pair will open on Tuesday, November 2.





Tesla rumors cause the price of SHIB to skyrocket

To add evidence about the rise in the SHIB rumors have started circulating that Tesla may add the SHIB as a payment option.

That’s what Sawyer merritt, a well-known Twitter personality with over 85,000 followers, pointed out in one of his latest posts.

So it appears the Tesla website source code shows SHIBA (aka $ SHIB) under the payment type section in the code when clicking ‘inspect element’ during checkout. It’s not live however. Since I am not a coder or anything, I’ll let ya’ll figure out what the heck this means lol. pic.twitter.com/bhlZfGKHPY – Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) November 1, 2021

Specifically, Sawyer Merritt noted that the source code for Tesla’s website shows that Shiba Inu is listed in the ” inspect element »During checkout.

So it looks like the source code for Tesla’s website shows SHIBA (aka $ SHIB) under the payment type section in the code when clicking ” inspect the item ‘during payment. It’s not live though He wrote, adding that he is not a professional coder and neither holds any cryptocurrencies.

The web developer under the pseudonym of hendra.eth responded to Sawyer’s tweet, claiming that the code does indicate that the SHIB will be a payment option for Tesla.

Hey mate. I’m a coder and from what I can see, seems like $ SHIB is going to be part of payment gateway when you choose “Crypto” on the checkout process. And the domain is also legit, the code is sitting on https://t.co/ajO8mp8QYS It’s super interesting leak 👀 – hendra.eth (@hendcorp) November 1, 2021

” I am a coder and from what I can see it looks like $ SHIB is going to be part of the payment gateway when you choose ‘Crypto’ during the checkout process“, Wrote hendra.eth.

He confirmed that the code in question can be found on Tesla’s website, describing it as ” super interesting leak.”