The still vivid memory of the children of the Leningrad blockade

TESTIMONIALS – The city, renamed Saint Petersburg, on Friday commemorated the victims of the 1941-1944 siege.

In Moscow

Eighty years ago the blockade of Leningrad began, which the Russians – following the Soviets – put at the pinnacle of their resistance to Nazism, with the Battle of Stalingrad. “Nine hundred days” of siege, 872 to be exact, from September 8, 1941 to January 27, 1944, which resulted in a terrible death toll: 1.8 million victims, including nearly 1 million civilian deaths. Until today, these events haunt the sparse rank of survivors, who at the time were children or adolescents. Last Friday, some of them were gathered for a special day, devoted each October 29 to the memory of the twenty towns and three thousand villages in the region wiped off the map by German troops during the siege.

Read alsoGalia Ackerman: “Russia is engaged in a dangerous rewriting of history”

“I was two and a half years old when the war started, and it’s probably lucky for me not to remember the first years of the blockade. My first memories go back to 1943-1944 ”, says Nina Lebedeva. At 82, this