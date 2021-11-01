The stocks to follow today on the Paris Stock Exchange Monday, November 1, 2021

(AOF) – Acticor Biotech

Acticor Biotech has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract, as of November 1, 2021. The object of this contract is Kepler Cheuvreux’s intervention on Euronext Growth Paris, on behalf of the company, with a view to to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations for Acticor Biotech shares as well as to avoid price discrepancies not justified by the market trend.

DBV Technologies

Results of new clinical studies on the use of Viaskin Peanut from DBV Technologies in children will be presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, November 4-8, 2021. Two Abstracts were accepted, including an oral presentation and a poster presentation.

Claranova

Claranova has finalized the acquisition of all minority interests in Avanquest, its software publishing and distribution division, announced on August 11, for a total amount of € 99.9 million, including € 1.5 million. million in price supplement linked to Avanquest’s cash level. On this basis, the total value of the shares of the division stands at 155.9 million.

Coil

Coil’s net income in the first half of 2021 was profitable for 1 million euros, compared to a loss of 2.1 million euros in the first half of 2020. “The increase in the company’s turnover and the evolution of its product mix towards subcontracting with a less weight of metal in sales, associated with the rationalization of the fixed cost structure, lead to a clear upturn in profitability indicators “commented the largest anodizer in the world for the building and industrial sectors.





HF Company

HF Company lifted the veil on Friday evening on its results for the first half of 2021. The integrator of technological solutions showed a net loss (group share) of 1.4 million euros, against a loss of 9.1 million euros. ‘euros a year earlier. For its part, the operating result came to -1.1 million euros, against -0.9 million during the first half of 2020. As for the turnover, it stood at 13.7 million euros. euros, against 12.2 million euros.

MedinCell

Phase 3 data from mdc-IRM, the first treatment using MedinCell technology, shows significant improvements for patients with schizophrenia. Biotech specifies: extension of the time before imminent relapse; decreased risk of relapse; increased chances of clinical stability. Developed in collaboration with Teva, mdc-IRM, an injectable suspension of risperidone for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia, is the most advanced product in development using MedinCell’s BEPO technology.

Tivoly

As of September 30, 2021, Tivoly’s consolidated sales over 9 months amounted to € 60.2 million, up 20% compared to September 30, 2020, at constant exchange rates. “The level of activity is gradually reaching that of 2019”, commented the specialist in cutting tools. At real exchange rates, consolidated sales increased by 19.9%.

Valneva

The bookkeepers associated with its global offering of 4.5 million new shares have fully exercised their over-allotment option to subscribe for 675,000 additional ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADS. The settlement and delivery of these additional ADSs will take place at the same time as that of the global offer on or around November 2, 2021.