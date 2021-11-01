the Tops and Flops of the draw in Troyes (2-2)

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 most expensive transfers

TOPS

Tristan Dingome

Released on injury after 54 minutes of play, the Trojan attacking midfielder was in a great day. In recovery as in construction, it was he who led most of the Aubois offensives, rewarded with a nice goal (40th), playing against a Rennes defense in the street.

The Trojan defense and Gauthier Gallon

Faced with the Rennes offensive armada, the Rami – Giraudon – Salmier hinge filled by Kaboré and Biancone on the sides will have contained the Rennes offensives with the added bonus of a huge Gauthier Gallon, author of 3 decisive saves to allow his team to bring back the point of the draw.

Mama Baldé

Very restless, the Guinean striker gave a lot and did a lot of harm thanks to his calls in the back of the Rennes defense as well as his many deviations, thus freeing up space for Tristan Dingomé.

FLOPS

Nayef Aguerd

Scorer from a corner at the start of the game (9th) as he was against Strasbourg, Nayef Aguerd was absent defensively. Getting caught up in speed throughout the game, not hard enough on the man, he won too few duels and could have been expensive on numerous occasions.

Martin terrier

Ghostly throughout the meeting, the former Lyonnais still managed to score on his only shot on target (81st), taking advantage of a mess and the deconcentration of the Trojans. In the game, however, it is nothing. He even missed two huge chances, in the 72nd by missing the ball 2-2 and stumbling on Gauthier Gallon at 90 + 2 for the goal of 3-2.





Renaud Ripart

The former Nîmes will have been very visible. Unfortunately his black series of shots without scoring continues, despite his many opportunities alone against goal, he lacked precision with 0 shots on target. A service that may leave regrets to the Trojans who could have taken shelter much earlier. Replaced in the 82nd.