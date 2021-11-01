the Triangle tower project finally launched

Work on the Triangle tower – which is due to open at Porte de Versailles (15th arrondissement) in Paris – will begin “by the end of the year”, announced the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) group on Monday 1st November.

The group had until the end of October to make its intentions known and sign the lease, with a view to launching the construction of this huge and particularly controversial 42-storey tower, which will soon culminate at 180 meters high in heart of the exhibition center. After several twists and turns, and while an investigation was opened by the national financial prosecutor’s office, URW has finally announced that it is embarking on the adventure, with the financial support of the insurer Axa.

“The Triangle Tower will be an asset for the economic development and the influence of the capital. During its construction, the project will generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, ”said the group specializing in commercial real estate, which already owns the Forum des Halles in Paris. Axa’s support enables it to respect “its clear strategy for optimizing the allocation of its resources”, he added, with reference to its debt reduction strategy.

It is above all obvious that without financial support, and while the group has suffered greatly from the health crisis and the closure of so-called “non-essential” businesses, this project estimated at around 700 million euros was not guaranteed to see the day. For its part, Axa said he was “proud” to be associated with the construction of the Triangle tower, welcoming “a flagship project for the city of Paris and its region”.

A contested project

The works – if they are well launched before the end of the year – should last until 2026, according to URW, which announced that it had entrusted them to the company Besix. That is two years late compared to what had been planned. But this project – born in 2008 under the mandate of the former mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoë – suffered several setbacks. Rejected for the first time, he finally obtained the vote of the elected Parisians in June 2015.

More recently, last June, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) even opened a preliminary investigation for “favoritism”, after a report in 2020 from the LR mayor of the 8th arrondissement, Rachida Dati, and the filing in early 2021 of a complaint by the Anticor association. A complaint which is based on a report from the regional chamber of accounts of Ile-de-France dated July 2020 and written about the Parc des Expositions.





According to this report, the magistrates explained that the City of Paris had “agreed to compensate its concessionaire” up to 263 million euros, “for undemonstrated damage” and that the company in question [Unibail-Rodamco, ndlr] had “continued to operate the facilities” and “could not therefore be compensated for property which it continues to have and a loss of earnings from which it does not suffer”.

Unibail’s response was expected

After the announcement of this preliminary investigation, the URW group had “formally contested the unfounded allegations made against it” and regretted “the confusion made with the Triangle tower”. Asked about this during the last council of Paris, the first deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Grégoire had assured to be “at the disposal of investigators” and seemed more worried about whether Unibail was going to sign the lease.

“We are expecting the final response from Unibail in a few days. We are in a moment of truth. Unibail must sign the lease before the end of October, otherwise the project would be compromised, ”he warned, explaining that the“ schedule ”should then“ allow work to start fairly early ”. However, he recalled the “enormous opportunity” represented by “the terrain in question” for other promoters in the event that Unibail wishes to withdraw.

As for the criminal investigation, Emmanuel Grégoire said he was “very calm”, judging the opening of a preliminary investigation “usual” and “logical”. “The same complaint had been filed in 2018 and had not given rise to any legal proceedings”, he had advanced, before concluding: “let justice do its work”.