    the verdict is in for Sergio Aguero

    Replaced before half-time in the match between FC Barcelona and Alaves (1-1) on Saturday in La Liga, Sergio Aguero had felt pain in his chest. And Barça communicates this evening on the results of the medical examinations passed by the Argentinian.

    He will be absent for three months

    The former Manchester City player will miss the next three months of competition. “Kun Agüero has undergone a therapeutic diagnostic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He will be absent for 3 months, the time to assess the effectiveness of the treatment and determine the rehabilitation process, ”indicates the Catalan club.

