the video game marathon raises more than 10 million euros for Action Against Hunger

New record. For the sixth edition of the charity event – the fifth under the name “Z Event” – the biggest French video game streaming stars have collected more than 10 million euros in donations from their fans, announced one of the organizers, Adrien “ZeratoR” Nougaret, Monday 1er November.

More than fifty personalities, mainly users of the Twitch streaming site, as well as a few YouTube stars, took turns between Friday 6 p.m. and Sunday evening – that is to say for about fifty hours – to compete in multiplayer games, to meet challenges and interact with their community of fans.

In 2020, the Z Event had signed a real performance by raising more than 5.7 million euros for the benefit of the NGO Amnesty International. Like the previous year, this edition was greeted by Emmanuel Macron on Twitter : “By mobilizing all together, we can move mountains. (…) A big bravo ”.

Sexist remarks

The only downside: one of the participants, Inoxtag, considered one of the most promising of the new generation of YouTubers and among the top 5 personalities who raised the most funds during this event, made sexist comments. during his live.

The 19-year-old youtubeur had indeed brought from Mexico the Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero for her live, welcoming the young non-French speaking woman of a “She’s the coolest chick I’ve ever seen. (…) It is I who will lift it ” and making him repeat “Inox has a big cock. “





Facts denounced by one of the other participants, streamer Ultia:

“It’s scandalous what’s going on. And we, we applaud him? And we applaud someone, because everyone is fetishizing her, sexualizing her, because she doesn’t speak French, because she understands nothing ”

After first invoking his closeness to the actress, according to him accustomed to his remarks, Inoxtag came to apologize to Ultia and ask his fans to stop their waves of harassment on his social networks:

“I’m sorry, now I would know. I respect all women, I respect everyone. (…) I’m not here to get confused with a woman, two women … [Puis, s’adressant à ses fans] If there are people coming to see you stop, she said what she was thinking. We must not carry hatred. “

In 2020, several streamers and viewers boycotted Twitch to protest what they considered to be “A slow and lukewarm response to allegations of harassment and abuse from famous streamers”, they explained to the specialized site Ars Technica.

