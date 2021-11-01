third dose, flu vaccination, and children?… Ask our experts your questions

As winter approaches, questions remain about the vaccination campaign, between booster dose and seasonal injection against influenza. Ask your questions to our experts

While France is experiencing a slight rebound in the epidemic as the winter period approaches, the alert threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was even exceeded last week in New Aquitaine and hospitalizations are increasing slightly. Faced with the first frost, the French must also combine the vaccination campaign with a booster dose for those over 65 and the most vulnerable for several weeks, to this is also added the flu vaccination campaign which has also started.





ask your questions

Who is really affected? Do interactions exist between Covid-19 and influenza vaccines? What are the side effects with a 3rd dose? Will vaccination be extended to children soon, as in the United States? … Do you have questions about all these questions? Ask them with the form below, “Sud Ouest” will ask experts to answer them. Responses will be published in a special format published in our editions and our website.

