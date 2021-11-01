this candidate torpedoing the students of season 1!

Those nostalgic for Star Academy were certainly in front of TF1 last night! The first channel broadcast the first prime time devoted to the 20th anniversary of the famous musical tele-hook of TF1. For this event, some former students of the first edition as well as the teachers and of course the host Nikos Aliagas were gathered to celebrate the anniversary from the Seine Musicale. Thus, the big winner Jenifer was there as well as Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Mario Barravecchia, Patrice Maktav, Jessica Marquez and Carine Haddadou recalled some happy memories.





But if the mood was with emotion and the frank camaraderie on the set, some ex-candidates seemed doubtful in front of the proposed show. This is particularly the case of a certain Sofiane Tadjine … The former student of the fourth edition was not tender on social networks. “A little dignity for some. It speaks Mandarin when it comes to Star Ac ‘and then because there is a crumb in tegra, it makes content, it plays the card of fraternity while it has not been (calculated) for 20 years“, he denounced via an Instagram story. And the ex-companion of Nabilla to conclude firmly:”I have always struggled with crocodile tears sorry. The little buzz of these bonuses, it will last 2-3 weeks big max, relax! “, he blurted out.

THL