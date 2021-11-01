This cryptocurrency surges 400% after Facebook changed its name to Meta.

Mana, a little-known cryptocurrency used for buying and selling virtual land, saw its price skyrocket over the weekend, amid excitement over Facebook’s name change.

The price of mana hit an all-time high of $ 4.16 on Saturday night, according to data from Coingecko, up 400% from its price soon after Facebook announced its name change to Meta. It has since fallen, having last changed hands to around $ 3.16.

Facebook’s name change was intended to steer the struggling social media company towards the ” metaverse“, A kind of shared virtual reality in which several users can interact with each other and with digital objects.

Launched in 2017, Mana is the native digital token of Decentraland, a self-proclaimed metaverse platform where users can buy and sell virtual properties. Land ownership is purchased through non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset meant to track who owns what. Decentraland runs on Ethereum, the second largest digital currency in the world.

Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia-Pacific at Luno cryptocurrency exchange, said mana and other metaverse-focused cryptocurrencies have gotten stronger thanks to Facebook’s rebranding, which is seen as a sign of growing acceptance of the metaverse trend.

” I see this as the interpretation of a vote of confidence from speculators and investors, that the concept of metaverse is taking a serious turn in terms of awareness and, soon, adoption by the general public“Said Vijay Ayyar.

But that was our take on the #MetaverseFestival. What were your highlights? Let us know in the comments below… pic.twitter.com/StAYRm3jjg – Decentraland (@decentraland) October 29, 2021

Other cryptocurrencies, including tokens for blockchain-based games Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, have also seen solid gains in recent days.

Investors are turning to smaller alternative cryptocurrencies, or ” altcoins“Because interest in bitcoin began to wane after the world’s largest digital coin hit a record high of nearly $ 67,000 last month, according to Vijay Ayyar of Luno.

” Usually, when bitcoin hits an all-time high, the money is transferred to other altcoins.” , did he declare.

Last week shiba inu – a ” meme token Defying dogecoin – rallied sharply amid speculation that Robinhood might add the coin to its trading platform. It now ranks ahead of dogecoin, with a market capitalization of over $ 39.6 billion.