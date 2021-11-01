this new SMS can completely empty your bank account

If in recent weeks and months, Objeko has warned you many times against the scams that abound at the moment, this one is really something to worry about because of its ingenuity. A new process which unfortunately makes more and more victims stripped of their money directly from their bank account. Our editorial team therefore invites you to discover more on the subject in order to inform you about a technique that could plunge you into an extremely difficult situation.

Scam: warning to “Sim Swap”

What is the principle ?

In order to make you better understand how pirates operate, let’s take the example of this inhabitant of Tarn who was unfortunately recently the target of such a scam as reported by our colleagues from France 3 Régions. For him, it all starts at the beginning of January when he receives an SMS from his telephone operator. Orange. In this message, the company with which he has a contract acknowledges receipt of his request: “Your termination request has been taken into account”. However, there is a problem, Jean-Michel has never asked for anything and does not understand what it is. Very worried, he therefore contacted his supplier by telephone who informed him that there was no problem.

Some time later, this young inhabitant of the south of France receives a call from a so-called councilor ofOrange. Since this is a local number, the customer is not suspicious. “A very good advisor. He spoke French perfectly, very calmly. He explains to me that if I was not at the origin of the request for termination, I had to change my access codes ”. One way to say that it is better to take all precautions to avoid a scam. But that is the problem. Indeed, Jean-Michel changes his access codes by clicking on a link in his customer area. Orange. An operation which will have serious consequences for him.

Scam alert: A well-crafted scenario

Very quickly, this young man realizes that there is a problem. “Afterwards, I realized that the number that was displayed was that of my landline. I immediately understood that I had been dealing with a crook ”. And as he feared, it was indeed the case since he was the victim of the scam of the “Sim Swap “. Thanks to the code recovered by the hackers, they have the possibility of virtually stealing your SIM card by transforming the telephone number of a subscriber to another SIM card of which they are in possession. The hacker effectively contacts the operator and pretends to be you and then retrieves all the data that is saved.





Thanks to this scam, criminals have all the data they need to, for example, have access to your bank accounts and operate with complete peace of mind. Moreover, a few weeks later, Jean-Michel to the bad surprise to find that his accounts are empty: “There were my bank details saved on my phone”. Reason why these champions of the scam had only to use. A mishap which unfortunately is not an isolated case since last year, another victim was relieved of nearly 17,000 euros in the same context.

How to react in such a circumstance?

As always in terms of scams: Prevention is better than cure. So always be very careful about the protection of your data, in all circumstances. When someone asks you for personal information, repeatedly check that you have the right person in front of you. In general, it will then be preferable in this case to ask your operator to assign you a specific password for the exchanges you have with him. Do not hesitate to discuss this kind of scam with your sales advisor to see how to remedy the problem as effectively as possible.

Scam alert: Nevertheless, it is good to remember that in the field of scams, professionals show an overflowing inventiveness. If our smartphones have become over the years totally essential objects to perform a large number of tasks, it is however important to remember that this means of communication allows the most imaginative of criminals to sometimes take advantage of gullibility or lack of information. from some. Objeko therefore invites you to remain vigilant and to be very careful in all your actions. But beware, the scams that are all the rage at the moment are not limited to electronic means. When you go to an ATM to withdraw money, also be very vigilant since these days more scams are multiplying on this subject. A file that our editorial staff recently dealt with in another article to discover on our site.



